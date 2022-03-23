Solvang City Council members on March 7 waded into the murky details of three potential district maps which will divide the community into four voting blocks, rather than the at-large representative system that has been in place since the city’s founding.

In August 2021, a Malibu-based attorney threatened to file a lawsuit against Solvang and multiple cities statewide if they did not go to district elections. He claimed the at-large voting system was racially biased and that Latinos had historically been underrepresented. The council then voted to go to district elections rather than face the type of lawsuit which had already proven unwinnable by jurisdictions across the state.

According to the U.S. census, Solvang includes 5,769 residents. Of those, 3,965 were registered to vote in the last election — the 2021 gubernatorial recall — according to Santa Barbara County election data.

Under the districting maps, the city will be divided into four districts, each with about 1,500 residents, of which fewer than 1,000 are registered voters.

The mayor will still be elected at large.

“I don’t know who at the state or the feds or whoever came up with taking a 6,000-person city and making them do all this. I think this is one of the silliest things I’ve ever heard in my life,” Solvang resident Sheila Benedict said during public comment on the single agenda item of the special meeting.

Councilman Robert Clarke and Mayor Charlie Uhrig were quick to agree.

“I think most of us feel like that up here,” Uhrig said.

Clarke also voiced frustration with the districting requirement.

“I’ve always tried to be concerned with what’s best for the most residents on everything we vote on, and then that completely goes out the window because it’s all about what’s the best for your 1,500 people and you don’t care about what happens on Skytt Mesa or what happens in Creekside because you represent 1,500 people and 520 registered voters only. I just think it’s sad we have to go through this, but it is what it is,” Clarke said.

Still, the council forged ahead in an effort to comply with the federal and state laws as explained by consultant Daniel Philips of National Demographic Corp.

According to Philips, federal law requires districts be equal in population, that race must be considered but cannot be a sole factor for defining districts, and that all provisions of the Federal Voting Rights Act must be met.

In addition, he said, the state's own criteria should be considered when redistricting. Districts should be geographically contiguous, and they may not divide communities of interest as defined by socioeconomic geographic areas. They must have clearly identifiable boundaries like streets or creeks. They should be compact, may not bypass one group of people to include another group, and they cannot favor or discriminate against any political party.

And finally, Philips said, the districts must follow “other traditional principals” including respecting voters’ choices through continuity of office for sitting council members. As such, existing council members will serve out their four-year terms before they are replaced by district-only representatives.

All three maps have been available on the city website (https://districtsolvang.org/draft-maps/) for public consideration and input.

The council immediately discounted the Yellow Map which included a convoluted District 4. Rather than focusing on contiguousness, the map used census blocks. In addition, District 2, though technically contiguous, did not have a roadway to link one part of the district to the other.

The few public comments received focused on the division of neighborhoods.

“It appears to me that anyone who's mentioned anything that’s proposed, it’s because it’s splitting their neighborhood. That’s understandable,” Councilman Mark Infanti said.

Council members requested Philips return for the scheduled March 28 public hearing with a revised Orange Plan.

Under the proposed plan, District 3, which largely encompasses Solvang’s business district, would be 55% Latino. District 1 would encompass the northwest side, District 2 the northeast and District 4 the southern reaches. The proposal also splits the downtown neighborhood into two districts.

Councilman Jim Thomas requested Fifth Street serve as the boundary for District 3 on the east; everything from Fifth Street to Viborg Road be included in District 1; and the entirety of the tourist related commercial (TRC) zoning area clear to Oak Street be a part of District 3.

Councilwoman Claudia Orona said she was also concerned that, by splitting District 3 along Copenhagen Drive, finding candidates could become more difficult, and requested that both sides of that road be included in a single district.

“What’s challenging with a small city like this: If you switch one census block from one district to another, it can throw things off balance, especially since there are some census blocks that are quite large …,” Philips said.

The mapping discussion will return for its last public hearing March 28 when an adoption hearing and first reading of an ordinance adopting the final map is slated. The final adoption is scheduled for the April 11 regular meeting.