Solvang City Council members last week took to task nonprofits seeking city funds before providing reduced rewards or delaying funding for various requests. Juneteenth event organizers and the Therapeutic Riding Program were each awarded half of their initial requests while an answer to the Solvang Chamber of Commerce’s request was put off for further review.
The sitting council members had previously amended the grant funding policy to narrow its awards to nonprofits. Said funding may not be used for administration, should be humanitarian in nature, and should focus specifically on senior services, City Manager Xenia Bradford said. She added that the city traditionally also has funded two major events: Danish Days and the July 4 celebration.
“There is no current process for funding special events,” Bradford said.
But the council voted 4-1 on July 11 to grant $2,500 of Juneteenth organizers’ $5,000 request after hearing the challenges Vashti Wilson faced in making her request.
Councilman Robert Clarke maintained his track record of dissenting on his promise that taxpayers dollars would not be doled out to every organization for every request. As he has with similar requests, he offered to donate $250 of his personal funds to the organization. Councilwoman Clau Orona and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti each said they would match that donation.
Wilson, president of Solvang-based Madi’s Treasure Box, has led the charge on the event which has marked the national holiday for three years. Visitors, vendors and musicians gathered in Solvang Park to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Wilson said when she approached city staff to seek funding assistance for the Juneteenth public event, she was told the city only funded Danish Days. She later learned there was a grant application process and e-mailed city staff on multiple occasions for further information but said she received no response.
Once in contact with city representatives, she said she did everything she was told to do including sending a letter requesting the funds, making presentations to the Tourism Advisory Committee and twice at City Council meeting during public comment period.
Council members took exception to a request that didn’t include spending details as required by the application, but Wilson said she was never advised that there was such an application, nor to submit it.
“If I had been asked to itemize … I’ll ensure you get it. At no time was an itemized list (requested),” said Wilson, noting her background in marketing and contracting.
In answer to council members’ concern that the request came after the June event, Wilson said she initially inquired a year ago, and began making formal requests more than two months before the event.
“I did everything single thing I was told to do … I find it to be inequitable that I had to take all these steps for this request. I find it inequitable that, yes, July 4 is a federal holiday, and so is Juneteenth,” Wilson said.
She noted her nonprofit and residence are local, and that the event brought to Solvang a diverse crowd — one of the council’s tourism goals.
“I would recommend this process be clear for all nonprofits, all organizations, moving forward so there is not the appearance of impropriety,” Wilson said.
The council initially leaned in to a request by the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program for $5,000 but pulled back after Orona noted the organization also hadn’t followed the city’s official process.
“I understand they had a change of management, but we just denied a full grant to another organization for not following the procedure even though we failed … so I also don’t feel comfortable granting the full amount [to] this organization,” Orona said.
Councilman Jim Thomas said it was he who had not followed the procedure and he requested the full amount be granted. The council answered by voting 3-2 to deny that grant request, followed by a 5-0 approval of $2,500 in city funding to the program.
The council then resoundingly denied a request by Solvang Chamber of Commerce for up to $250,000 in funding for various services it proposed providing. The request came on the heels of the Chamber’s June 27 request for $50,000 for maps promoting local businesses. Those funds were approved.
“We get an agenda item that is fraught with inconsistencies, errors and unexplained information,” Infanti said, holding up “two sheets of typewritten inconsistencies in what I saw that was presented to us.”
He noted various inconsistencies in the written proposal, verbal requests, even the presentation made by Chamber board member Kevin Walthers. He also noted a lack of annual reporting and perceived overlaps of services with the city’s newly contracted, Nevada-based marketing contractor, Abbi Agency.
“I can’t tell you that I have any comfort in what I’m seeing in this proposal. None. I love the Chamber. They do a great job. But this that we got presented with doesn’t work. Even your corrected version to me seems a bit off,” Infanti said.
Thomas said he also has been unable to find a clear picture.
“I’ve talked to some of the people that are here and I’ve gotten different requests, you know, almost each time, and for me that’s kind of confusing. So I really would like to have someone sit down and come up with something that’s feasible,” Thomas said.
The council directed Chamber staff to come back with more detailed plans, income and expense reporting, and to sit down with Mayor Charlie Uhrig and Thomas to develop a proposal that the council may vote on at a future date.
“I’m financially exhausted, because everybody who comes before this council is the panacea to every need we have. I would rather pay for things in advance like this, but this takes a workshop, not tonight to say, ‘OK, here’s $200,000. Go nuts!’ I’m spent,” Clarke said.