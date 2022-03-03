Solvang streets could fully reopen again sooner rather than later after the City Council on Monday unanimously directed staff to take steps toward reopening Copenhagen Drive.

“We are about to talk about raising the taxes so that we can come up with enough money to handle the projects the city needs for water, wastewater, parking and things of that nature, and we’re looking at spending $1.5 (million) to $3.5 million to close this section of Copenhagen that primarily benefits five businesses out of 20-something in those two blocks? I think that’s inappropriate,” Councilman Mark Infanti said.

In March 2020 as the state declared a COVID-19 health emergency, the Solvang City Council approved the temporary closure of Copenhagen Drive, between Second Street and Alisal Road, to allow for outdoor dining and wine tasting.

Two years on, the street remains closed but not without some pushback, particularly from retailers who say they don’t benefit and residents who miss the parking spaces.

Infanti referred to a recent city survey that showed “the No. 1 issue … was parking.”

“Closing Copenhagen loses 60 parking spaces, so right off the bat, there seems to be a reason not to keep it closed,” Infanti said.

The Copenhagen Drive closure has been considered in the past, but no environmental review nor other studies were completed before the emergency closure, City Manager Xenia Bradford pointed out.

The city is currently undergoing a comprehensive General Plan update through which the community has an opportunity to evaluate the project and consider all aspects, including how the project would influence the design of the city as the Danish Capital of America, the economic impacts, traffic, circulation impacts and parking solutions.

In order to permanently close the roadway, there are necessary planning and environmental steps the city must take to address the environmental impacts of closing the street per the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements, Bradford reported.

“Right now, it only benefits the restaurants and wineries who are able to bust out more seating, but not the retailers, especially down First Street … same on Mission Drive,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.

“I have no problem opening the street and seeing how it goes, but I feel that it looks more appealing closed,” Councilman Robert Clarke said.

Tax increases explored

The council also dipped its exploratory toe into tax measure waters. The council unanimously voted to direct staff to hire a consultant to poll voters on proposed increases to the city’s transient occupancy tax (hotel bed tax) and/or sales tax.

Currently, the only tax on retail sales in Solvang is the state-imposed 7.75% tax. The city of Solvang receives 1% while the state retains 6.75%, but the city itself has no additional sales tax.

Bradford reported that imposing a 1% city sales tax could increase revenues to Solvang by an estimated $1.4 million annually. It would also more closely align Solvang’s sales tax structure with Santa Barbara (8.75%) and San Francisco (8.625%) but would remain well below Carmel-by-the-Sea (9.25%), Los Angeles (9.5%) and Avalon (10%).

Adding 1% to the city’s 12% transient occupancy tax would boost city coffers $375,000 annually. The increase would put Solvang’s transient occupancy tax rate in line with cities of Mammoth Lakes and Yountville (13%), but still below Los Angeles and San Francisco (each 14%) and far above Pismo Beach and Carmel-by-the-Sea (10%). Other cities used for comparison included Avalon, Buellton, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, all at 12%.

“I don’t like raising sales tax. If anything I’d rather see the (transient occupancy tax ) go to 14%. Either way, they both have to go to voters. If you want to take it to the voters, I’m OK with that,” Clarke said.

In other action, the council unanimously passed a resolution adopting a five-year local program of project for expenditures of more than $460,000 annually for transportation projects. The revenues come from a one-half-of-one-percent Santa Barbara County sales tax measure passed by voters in 2008 and implemented in 2010.

Of its portion, Solvang is required to dedicate 15% to alternative transportation projects such as sidewalks, bike paths, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, Santa Ynez Valley Transit fare subsidy and the like. Plans for the remaining funds include the future Highway 246 bridge widening project, Mission Drive shoulder widening and bikeway, as well as citywide paving management, and sidewalk and ADA-compliant ramp improvements.

The recently completed repaving project on South Alisal Road was also funded by Measure A.