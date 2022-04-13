The Solvang Festival Theater, Solvang Senior Center and Santa Ynez Rotary all received financial boosts from the Solvang City Council Monday when it voted 4-1 to approve their various funding requests totaling nearly $133,000.

With three of four requests packaged together, Councilman Robert Clarke cast the lone dissenting vote. He said he supports the Senior Center’s work and understands the importance of the theater. He said he could only vote for funding to the theater if it expanded its offerings into autumn.

By making a personal donation of $450 to the Santa Ynez Pirate Football League, he nullified any need for a council vote on that organization’s request that the city waive the highway banner hanging fee.

“I raised every penny for Santa Ynez aquatics programs for four years. I raised money for Pony Baseball; I don’t think it’s the city’s job. But people supported me when I was trying to raise money and I’m going to give you a check when I leave here tonight for $450, because I don’t want the city paying for it … ,” Clarke said.

Solvang Festival Theater’s request of $300,000 over the course of three years was accepted to the tune of $100,000 this year, with two additional years to be considered through the upcoming fiscal year 2022-24 Financial Plan development.

The theater is undergoing a major remodel including structural supports and modernization. Inflation has driven the project cost up to $5.3 million, of which the theater has received $4.5 million through donations.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said preliminary estimates of both the city’s hotel tax and sales tax show both “will well exceed the budgeted amount,” as the city bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns.

In addition, the city will waive the $7,900 development plan review fee for the new Senior Center facility. The project is being funded through community donations.

And the city became a grand finale sponsor of Santa Ynez Rotary’s Fourth of July 2022 fireworks program by contributing $25,000 to the event. Solvang traditionally has contributed to the event including, in most recent years, $10,000 annually.

“I think we’re sitting OK financially,” Councilman Jim Thomas said before making the motion to approve all three.

In other action, the council voted 3-2 not to send a 30-day contract termination notice to Cogs & Marvel while the city restructures its marketing program. Mayor Charlie Uhrig and Councilwoman Clau Orona opposed the vote which would have canceled the contract about six weeks shy of the scheduled end of contract.

According to the staff report, on March 14, the council approved Tourism Advisory Committee recommendations to restructure management of marketing services, including clear segregation of marketing services. A request for proposals for marketing services has gone out with an expectation to award a contract by June.

At that time, the council also approved the establishment of a local marketing and events coordinator to work directly with the city to manage the marketing contractor, administer special events, and work with Tourism Advisory Committee and local organizations.

In other business

The council also unanimously:

— Adopted a resolution allowing the assessment process on 169 parcels in the Skytt Mesa development to begin. The process allows the city to levy property taxes of $1,298 per parcel within the development. Funds then will be transferred to the city for maintenance of landscape and street lighting, per the city’s ongoing agreement with the development. The staff-recommended assessment includes no increase from last year’s assessment. The issue will return for a public hearing on May 9.

— Adopted the Orange Map as the final districting map as Solvang moves to by-district elections. Future council members will be elected to represent their district, with Solvang now being divided into four separate voting districts.

— Adopted a resolution confirming SB1 Gas Tax funding will be dedicated in 2022-23 to the slurry seal of Creekside and Skytt Mesa neighborhoods.

— Welcomed new Solvang Police Chief/Lt. Garrett TeSlaa and bid farewell to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Greene after two years of service as Solvang’s police chief. Green began with the county as a corrections officer in 1999, graduated from Hancock College Police Academy in 2001, served Solvang as a patrol deputy from 2002 to 2005 and was promoted to senior deputy serving Solvang from 2008 to 2011. He was promoted to sergeant and served as a supervisor in Solvang from 2013 to 2015. As lieutenant, he took command of Solvang as its chief from 2020 to 2022.

— Honored Diane Christiansen for more than 16 years of service to the city of Solvang. The Solvang native spent most of her years in the building department, recently moved to administration, and has announced she will be moving on from city employment.

— Proclaimed April National Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month; DMV/Donate Life Month; Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month; and Fair Housing Month.