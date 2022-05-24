Solvang City Council members spent the better part of Monday’s nearly five-hour-long meeting reviewing a proposed $32 million, two-year budget. Staff will make some minor changes after receiving council comments, then return June 27 with a final budget proposal for their consideration.

City Manager Xenia Bradford estimated city income at about $27.6 million per year with plenty of questions looming. The city is clearly rebounding from the COVID shutdown as visitors return to town, but the threat of a recession leaves uncertainty.

“Economics are not stable over time, so at some point, downturns do come into play,” Bradford said.

The financial reports she regularly provides to the council and thereby the public indicate the city’s revenues have been on a post-COVID rise.

“But we are seeing some grumbling signs — the price of gas, inflation — are definitely going to start impacting us. So that’s something to consider,” she said.

She also noted rising contract costs that are placing pressure on the city as well as potential pressures based on the labor market as minimum wage and inflation both rise, though the proposed budget includes a 3% annual increase for salaries, benefits and other operating expenditures.

Among the major expenses on the proposed budgets are utility capital improvement projects and long-term investments. They include $150,000 for the river well project; $1 million for the middle well exploration; $1 million for a water line replacement; $50,000 for a valve and hydrant replacement; $330,000 for water meter upgrades; and $90,000 for purchase of a mini excavator.

On the wastewater capital improvement side of the budget, the staff proposal includes $2 million for the water quality project; $860,000 for a sewer line replacement; $130,000 for a tractor replacement; and $150,000 for collection system video surveillance.

Bradford said the majority of the large water and sewer project expenditures will have to be financed, and “without the utility rates, we [would] not be able to move forward with hardly any of these projects.”

The city was slated to begin replacing diesel generators, but staff reported the existing generators continue to work and are easier to operate. They intend to keep them operable as long as possible.

Nearly $2.5 million is earmarked for road repairs, maintenance, sidewalk infill and repair, nonmotorized transportation vehicle facilities, Fredensborg Canyon pedestrian area, access ramp improvements, bike lane improvements, public parking lot maintenance and the Alisal Bridge pier repair project.

The proposed budget also includes $210,000 for various studies including: municipal facilities master plan; Mission Drive pedestrian and vehicle corridor; Mission Drive east/west end road- widening; Americans with Disability Act paratransit plan update; and Title VI plan update.

In addition, staff recommended $320,000 for replacement of the playground as well as the addition of a toddler play area at Hans Christian Andersen park.

“You will notice this community has not invested in park playgrounds other than Sunny Fields which was an effort of collective community effort,” Bradford said.

She noted many other jurisdictions are currently replacing their playground equipment with more modern equipment “that’s safer and more fun.”

In addition, the proposed parks budget includes $120,000 for parking lot maintenance; $220,000 for various upgrades including replacement of the benches and installation of a pump (bicycle) track; $40,000 for skate park repairs; $45,000 for Solvang Park gazebo repairs; and $100,000 for study of a potential parking structure.

Lot 72 neighbors’ concerns were allayed when the council recommended staff drop a proposed expenditure to improve the parking area on the lot. Mayor Charlie Uhrig, responding to numerous public comments opposed to any improvement of the lot, said his request that staff explore potential improvements was never meant to imply the land be paved.

Uhrig, who has worked multiple events involving parking on the open space, said squirrel holes are a nuisance and a danger. He was interested in exploring potentially laying decomposed granite or other nonpaved practices which would reduce unsure footing on the corner of the lot currently used for special event parking.

“It was just an idea. I’ll take full responsibility for proposing it out there. I apologize for the consternation you guys in Village Collection have had. We’re just exploring any option we have for parking in the city. I hope that can put it to rest,” Uhrig said.

Councilman Jim Thomas added he would be opposed to changes to the lot.

“It’s a nice place for people to walk. … I would prefer it stay as it is as well,” Thomas said.

“I say we just don’t touch it. That’s my opinion on Lot 72,” Councilman Robert Clarke said.

The budget also included the return of various staffing positions as city revenues rebound as well as grant, contract and other funding requests from outside organizations including: Solvang Chamber of Commerce; Solvang Senior Center; Elverhøj Museum; Solvang Festival Theater; Danish Days; Fourth of July Fireworks; and People Helping People.

The full budget will be presented to the council again potentially June 13 for additional direction, then June 27 for council adoption.

In other business

The council also voted 4-0, with Councilwoman Claudia Orona absent, to:

— Approve a special one-time event application for the Pierce-Arrow Society car show now slated for June 24 in Parking Lot 2. Forty of the vehicles produced from 1901 to 1938 will be on display and the public is welcome;

— Set a public hearing on June 27 for consideration of changes to the city’s water and water connection fees. The city proposes increasing fees to cover any outstanding debt and future capital improvement projects;

— Award a nearly $3.7 million contract with Roadrunner Management Services Inc. for day-to-day operations of the Santa Ynez Valley Transit program from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027, with the option to extend five additional years;

— Approve a revised Regional Broadband Strategic Plan for the Santa Barbara County Region memorandum of understanding.