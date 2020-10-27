Solvang City Council votes against $50K system to record data on every Mission Drive motorist

Solvang will not be surveilled.

During its Monday meeting, the Solvang City Council voted 3-2 not to implement license plate readers that could record data on every motorized vehicle entering and exiting the city via Mission Drive.

Council members also gave city staff general direction to arrange regional workshops to discuss the potential health, privacy and connectivity impacts of 5G network implementation.

“I don’t want cameras everywhere. I’m anti-surveillance, anti-5G. I don’t want my life under a microscope 24/7,” Councilman Daniel Johnson said.

“It already is,” interjected Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke, who requested the city consider the license plate readers.

“That’s great. I don’t want to propagate it, so I’m a hard ‘no,’” Johnson replied.

Councilwoman Karen Waite and Mayor Ryan Toussaint voted with Johnson in the 3-2 decision to abandon the $50,000 system in its infancy with Clarke and Councilman Chris Djernaes voting against its rejection.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said Clarke had requested, with general support from the council, a look into license plate readers and surveillance cameras.

Clarke said his interest in installing surveillance cameras stemmed from discussions with law enforcement officers as well as his own firsthand observations during ride-alongs.

“I’ve seen the things they have to deal with on a nightly basis. I’ve seen eight, nine meth pipes on a Saturday night on Copenhagen … Police say cameras can help them,” Clarke said.