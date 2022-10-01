Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately.
A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
In submitting her resignation, Bradford said, "Both parties came to an amicable agreement to pursue different paths.”
Since taking the position, she had navigated through a contentious city council election cycle which saw the recall of one council member, a global pandemic which resulted in state-mandated closures that also led to threats from the public and vandalism to her car outside the city office, and the dismantling of time-honored tourism marketing partnerships.
She worked with the city councils on goal-setting workshops, a variety of events seeking public input on the city’s general plan update which is still underway, and workshops including the recent outdoor discussion regarding potential development of a pedestrian precinct in the village.
Bradford was the city’s longest-serving city manager in recent history.
Following Brad Vidro’s retirement in December 2018 after 13 years of service at the post, former Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon filled in as interim. David Gassaway filled the position in April 2019, but was effectively ousted by the city council that September.
According to a report at the time, Gassaway’s severance included six months of his $175,000 annual base salary and benefits. After a six-month hiatus, he served for two months as special projects coordinator for the City of Pismo Beach. He went on to serve as assistant city manager for the City of Fairfield where he is now listed as its interim city manager.
Solvang’s position was then offered to Public Works Director Matt van der Linden, now retired, before it was offered to Bradford, its director of administrative services.
When Bradford accepted the position of “acting city manager,” she also retained her duties as director of administrative services, overseeing the finances, human resources and IT divisions, while also taking on the new responsibility of acting city manager.
Five months later, the city council voted unanimously to appoint Bradford to the top spot, forgoing any additional search for an employee.
Bradford came to the city of Solvang from the city of San Luis Obispo, where she managed a team of 18 employees as finance director. She served as a consultant to the city before being named its administrative services director.
Her prior experience included working with the Santa Barbara County executive office, as well as private sector roles.
Bradford received two degrees from UCSB, a bachelor of arts in business economics, with an emphasis in accounting, and a master's degree in economics, with an emphasis in business.
After attending UCSB, she continued higher education by earning a master's degree in public policy, with an emphasis in local government and international relations from Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Public Policy. She earned her juris doctorate from Santa Barbara College of Law in 2008.
