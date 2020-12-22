Solvang Council accepts resignation of City Attorney Wullbrandt, rehires former attorney

One week after taking their places on the dais, the newly seated Solvang City Council accepted in closed session Monday the resignation of City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt.

Upon making the announcement in the public session that followed, they also voted unanimously to rehire former Solvang City Attorney David Fleishman to serve as interim.

“I felt the costs were just getting a little exorbitant, and I wanted to just try a different direction,” said Mayor Charlie Uhrig after the meetings.

Wullbrandt could not be reached for comment.

Fleishman and his partner, Roy Hanley, of Atascadero-based Fleishman & Hanley LLP, served Solvang for 21 years before the firm tendered its resignation in late May 2019, effective July 31 that year.

“The City Council majority is entitled to and should be served by a city attorney whose ethical standards and commitment to the rule of law more closely match their own,” Fleishman wrote.

Fleishman said the city was a defendant in almost no litigation during his firm’s tenure as city attorney, something he said is unheard of in modern municipal government.

The decision followed a controversial special closed session called for March 21, 2019, by then-Mayor Ryan Toussaint to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” of the city attorney, according to the published agenda.