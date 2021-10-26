A spat between Skytt Mesa neighbors regarding a 14-foot-tall storage shed may lead to municipal code changes impacting residents citywide.

On Monday, Solvang City Council members unanimously directed city staff to work with the Planning Commission on measures that could legalize sheds across the city. They are to develop options for side and rear setback requirements specifically relating to small storage sheds on residential lots.

The issue reportedly arose this past spring with the installation of a 14-foot-tall storage barn immediately adjacent to a property line. The structure’s size, purpose and placement fell outside both municipal code and the covenants, conditions and restrictions for the Skytt Mesa specific development.

According to a city staff report, Skytt Mesa sheds are permitted but are considered improvements that must be approved by the city's planning department.

“Garden” sheds less than 120 square feet and not exceeding 12 feet are exempt from the requirement so long as they are “not located in the front or side yard setbacks,” but still need to meet “applicable provisions in the design manual and other requirement of the city’s zoning ordinance.”

The initial complaint led to code enforcement officers’ discovery of 20 additional illegal sheds in the neighborhood.

According to the staff report, many of the sheds are in side yard setbacks, are not consistent with city ordinance, can become an issue for the Fire Department and are not, as required by the city, compatible with the color, material and style of the existing home.

The neighborhood kerfuffle led to a deep dive into restrictions, the Skytt Mesa design manual, city of Solvang building code, residential code, zoning regulations, definitions of accessory structures and land use permits. It also led to a review of recreational vehicle storage, front yard landscaping, fences, walls and grading.

“The enforcement seems random and arbitrary,” said Skytt Mesa resident Chris Horn, noting any walk through the city would turn up “hundreds of similar examples.”

City Attorney David Fleishman noted all homeowners in the Skytt Mesa development were presented copies of the covenants, conditions and restrictions prior to purchasing their homes.

“The city has a role to play, but to say there was no process in place at all and no regulations at all would not be true because the city has its municipal code … and even if the CC&R allowed (sheds, they) would have to be in conformation with city code,” Fleishman said.

Pay-for-performance program

In other action, the council voted 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Claudia Orona dissenting, to reject City Manager Xenia Bradford’s proposed pay-for-performance program for management employees. The proposition would have provided a bonus of up to 3% of regular salary to department managers who met performance goals, including cost savings for the city.

While such employees have scheduled salary increases based on longevity, as well as cost-of-living increases, the program would have provided additional cash incentives for those who have reached the top of the pay scale.

The proposal would have been limited to at-will management and department heads not represented by unions. Such positions include: city clerk, human resources manager, planning manager, utilities director, public works director and assistant to the city manager.

Alisal Guest Ranch 'glamping' proposal

The council also unanimously directed staff to work with Alisal Guest Ranch toward a proposed development of a 40-unit “outdoor luxury retreat (glamping)” and potential annexation of some 20 acres.

If annexed, the city could receive an estimated $700,000 annually in additional transient occupancy tax. The city also would retain local control over a variety of decisions regarding the project which is bordered only by the 10,000-acre Alisal Ranch.

The Outpost at Alisal Ranch could impact city water and wastewater systems, as well as public safety and road maintenance.

If not annexed by the city, developers could apply with the county, but spokesman Steve Fort said the ranch would prefer to keep the Alisal Guest Ranch and related tourism-related facilities all under the auspices of a single governmental agency.

There are no formal plans in place, he added, but the general idea calls for “a family-friendly, outdoorsy, glamping experience” that meets the growing interest in such facilities.