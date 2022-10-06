Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand

Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts.

Under the new structure, Solvang voters may cast a ballot for their preferred mayoral candidate who runs at-large, but each council seat will represent a specific district. Candidates must live in the district for which they are running, and only voters registered to addresses within each district may vote for the assigned candidates.

City Council member Mark Infanti threw his hat in the ring for mayor after Mayor Charlie Uhrig announced he would not run for re-election. No other candidate stepped forward to challenge Infanti.

Candidates V. Louise Smith and David Brown hope to represent District 3 while Council Member Robert Clarke faces challenger Elizabeth Orona for the District 4 seat.

SMITH

Smith purchased her townhouse in District 3 when she moved to Solvang in 2009. Now the chef and owner of Louise’s Kitchen Table, Smith’s past professional experiences have included serving as ethics advisor for a large hospital system, as a family counselor, and social worker.

”I want responsible leadership for a better tomorrow and I think I have the ability to do that. I bring diversity, and potentially a unique perspective, because I’ve had the opportunity to work in various businesses,” she said.

Those roles, in addition to owning her own business, have provided her deep understanding of legal issues and accounting, as well as experience working with diverse populations, tourists, and in customer service.

“And being a single woman in Solvang doing my own thing I think is a different perspective,” she said.

Smith earned her bachelor of arts degree in sociology and an MBA. She served as a board member for Visit Santa Ynez Valley (2019-2021) and as Rosenborg Estates Homeowners Association President (2010-present).

She said she considered running for office four years ago, but there were already “quite a few people with hats in the ring.”

“I felt that if I ran I’d muddle things so I backed out. I really feel the City Council has evolved, but it needs some diversity, it needs a new breath of air. I watch the meetings on Zoom, so I feel like I’m knowledgeable about the city and what the issues are, and I feel like I have a lot of people backing me,” Smith said.

She pointed out that, though she is a White woman, she feels comfortable helping to represent the diverse population of voters who live in District 3.

“I think working as a chef in a kitchen that is very diverse, I can relate and communicate with pretty much everybody,” Smith said.

Smith said her district’s biggest issues may be affordable housing, parking, water and sustainability.

“I’m a sponge right now. I need to know, since I’m representing people in this district and I have no special ties, I really want to know what my district needs and wants from their city council. I’m going door-to-door to talk to businesses and individuals, and what I’m hearing is the parking issue, the growth, and what are we going to do about water,” Smith said.

She said she’s aware of projects currently in the works regarding housing and tapping city resources, and looks forward to learning more.

“I know it’s a lot of reading. I’m used to that. I love that and I look forward to that,” she said.

Her long view of Solvang includes “very responsible growth.”

“That’s inevitable,” she said.

“I think we can continue to keep Solvang a very local, comfortable, wonderful place people want to visit, that we can satisfy the needs of residents as well as the tourists, and that we can keep this sustainable,” she said.

BROWN

Brown has lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for the past 30 years, first in Santa Ynez and Los Olivos before making his home in Solvang six years ago. In addition to living in District 3, he said his office has been in the district for well over a decade.

Brown studied economics at Cal Poly and earned his MBA from Pepperdine. He said he has served on a variety of boards including as board chairman for Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America. He listed his membership in Rotary Club of Los Olivos as well as a Paul Harris Award among his honors, has served as a baseball coach and umpire, and served as receiver for Superior Court.

“I think my business acumen and experiences I’ve had come into play to assist in the strategic stewardship of citizen resources and assets and the governance of that,” Brown said.

He said his experience and education also play into roles he sees important for council members.

“With that experience, and it comes natural to me, I’m a very good negotiator bringing sides together, thinking outside the box and looking at other alternatives and reasons to work together and have solutions,” Brown said.

Brown said the city’s key challenges are too much outsourcing, the proposed closure of Solvang Village streets to create a promenade, and city water.

He said he’d like to see more partnerships to help address the city’s water issues.

“I know there’s been bad history between the irrigation district and Solvang. I think there’s no need for that at this time. There’s probably opportunities for us to work together and have a better, safe supply and reasonably cost supply,” Brown said.

He added conservation is not the only answer.

“We can’t conserve ourselves into a water surplus. If I’ve put measurements in years ago to cut back water use, and you’re asking me to do it again, there’s going to come a time I’m not going to be able to have a drink,” Brown said.

Brown said he offers new, fresh ideas and “perspective that isn’t bogged down in history like an old guard.”

He said he’d like to engage more of the Hispanic community, and has a Spanish page on his website.

“There are a lot of residents in Solvang where English is a second language who don’t feel engaged as part of the community, but they’re a huge part of the community helping with meal preparation, hotel room turnovers, landscaping, every part of the community. I don’t want them to feel marginalized. The tide raises all boats; I’d like to see more of that,” Brown said.

Brown sees Solvang’s long-term future as one solidly aligned with tourism.

“And I’d like to maintain that charm and that history. … It’s picturesque, clean and nice, and I’d like to keep it that way,” Brown said.

“My vision isn’t one of change; it’s one of management and optimizing the resources we have,” he said.

ORONA

Orona, no relation to sitting Council Member Claudia “Clau” Orona, has lived in Solvang eight years, all of them in District 4. She earned her bachelor of science degree in mathematics/applied science from UCLA, and has spent 35 years in the business of information technology, much of that in leadership roles.

“I’d like to bring more balance and more voice to the city council from the residents. Now that Solvang is mapped into districts, it creates an opportunity for resident representation and advocacy. Now they’ll know who to call when they have a concern or have any ideas,” Orona said.

In her professional life, Orona has “managed relationships with some of the largest customers in the world, so I know how to make complex ideas simple and bring people together for great results,” she said.

“I have no ties to local businesses or local special interest groups. I can be counted on to advocate for residents and I have no other agenda,” Orona said.

She said she also brings creativity.

“I think Solvang could benefit from that. I think the challenges the city faces aren’t necessarily new problems, but they seem to be on a path for either growth or increasing cost, and not really toward resolutions that support the people who live here,” Orona said.

Chief among the city’s concerns, she said, is water rate increases.

“The council voted 5-0 to increase rates, subsequently applied the penalties for consumption, and there was no consideration for the burden to people when rates were already among the highest in the Valley. And I think for people who are either directly paying those rates or indirectly through rent increases, or living on a fixed income, and on top of double-digit increases in gas and food, (the tax rate increase) couldn’t have come at a worse time,” she said.

Orona said she understood the increase was driven by investments into infrastructure and water sustainability, but she led the charge on submitting a series of letters in protest.

She was also concerned “for those already conserving, or having participated in cutbacks and were conscious of state cutbacks. We really don't have anywhere to go. I think the penalties are too aggressive,” she said.

Orona called the sitting council “a bit uninspired” and added there are many programs the city could look at for conservation, wastewater irrigation, and others.

“I realize the problem is the issue of our time, and it’s not going away, but we have to do better, and we have to do more,” Orona said.

She said she sees Solvang growing only stronger as a tourist destination as well as a home for families who made their new homes in the city during the pandemic.

“I’d like to see the growth of Solvang contained and its appeal preserved,” she said.

CLARKE

Clarke worked in Solvang for 10 years prior to moving to the city with his wife 17 years ago. They raised their two children in their home in District 4 from which he has served as a coach, fundraiser, member of the boards of Danish Brotherhood and Santa Barbara Contractors Association, on the Solvang Planning Commission and as a church lector.

Clarke was elected to Solvang City Council in 2018. He has opted to run for re-election in hopes of retaining the seat after his first term expires in December.

“I feel like I’m the right person for the job. Common sense goes a long way when it comes to matters relating to the city. I’m fiscally responsible, and I don’t think it’s the city’s responsibility to pay for other people’s good deeds,” Clarke said.

Clarke sat on the council as other candidates faced a contentious election cycle which included a recall of one council member.

“I know I was lumped in with the previous council, so it was neat to see the evolution of this new council into respecting each other. I don’t stress going to council meetings anymore,” he said.

Clarke said his value on the council comes from his past experiences.

“I bring to the council the experience to know what the council’s job is: to say what needs to be said, to give the city manager our vision, then get out of the way to let her run the city. We’re representatives, lay people. It’s not our job to run the city; it’s our job to provide the vision,” Clarke said.

He added that he doesn’t pretend to be an expert, and knows where to ask for information when it’s needed. He’s big on researching issues as well as solutions which have worked in other municipalities.

Top issues for the city, he said, are reducing water rates, bringing in more mid-week tourism, focusing on quality over quantity in tourism, and focusing on community services like Elverhøj Museum and Solvang Senior Center.

“The focus is: tourism, water, wastewater treatment, and stop giving money to everyone who has a great idea for whatever their nonprofit is. It’s not the city’s job to fund every good deed. The Elverhøj is critical to Solvang culturally, and I support the Senior Center because we owe it to our seniors,” Clarke said.

He added that, while he doesn’t support city funding of youth sports, he has a proven track record of personally supporting youth sports through not only his volunteerism as coach, but also leading fundraising campaigns for them.

“I know the city inside out. I know all the groups helping. They trust me. They know where they can come to see me,” Clarke said.

INFANTI

Infanti moved to Solvang nearly a decade ago. Though he lives in District 1, as mayoral candidate he is running to represent all residents of Solvang.

“I don’t think anyone wanted to replace Charlie (Uhrig), including me, but when Charlie turned to me and suggested I run for mayor, and after some discussion with others including Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, I decided to run,” Infanti said.

Infanti served on the Solvang Board of Architectural Review from 2014 to 2018 when he was ousted by the previous city council. The council perceived a conflict of interest with Infanti serving on that board while his wife served on the city’s planning commission.

He won his four-year seat on the council in 2020. Should he be elected mayor, that seat would become vacant. The new council would then appoint a replacement to serve the last two years of the cycle rather than run a costly special election, he said.

Infanti noted the latest council configuration has been running with solid communication and camaraderie, and regrets seeing Council Member Jim Thomas retiring from his post.

“He has so much experience, and Robert (Clarke) and I have lightened up. We kid with each other, and we’ve been able to agree on some decisions that will help the city in the long run,” Infanti said.

Keeping the momentum going is his goal.

“The current council has corrected a lot of errors from the prior city council. I want that to continue. I don’t want to lose the momentum we have gained, so I’m willing to move over one chair and take over as mayor,” Infanti said.

He said he brings to the council “the willingness to do the work, to investigate all the options before making a decision.” His background as a management consultant primarily in project management to aerospace and nuclear industries provides him “a background in understanding and putting together plans with many, many parts over long durations, like the city capital investment program.”

Infanti said the city’s most pressing issue right now is water.

“The solution to that ultimately, I believe, is going to be in recycling wastewater,” Infanti said.

He added the city has a plan in place, and is working on the engineering for a wastewater plant upgrade to meet state guidelines as well as add recycling to the facility. Over the short term, he sees recycled non-potable water being used for irrigation.

“The problem is: what do we do with the recycled water? We originally said we’d sell to Alisal to water their golf courses, but they said they don’t want it. They have their own well. But we need to get the recycling facility there so eventually, even if we have to put in purple pipe every place and upgrade to full potable, we need to have step one done first,” Infanti said.

Other issues facing Solvang, he said, include addressing parking and housing while maintaining the tourist trade that funds residential services.

“I want people to understand that I’m open to talk to anybody at any time and I will do my darnedest to make sure that all the opinions of the city are heard, understood and when possible, applied,” Infanti said.