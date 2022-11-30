Some projects in Solvang could be required to provide fewer parking spaces and all required parking for certain projects could be waived entirely through in-lieu fees under an ordinance update introduced by the City Council.
If approved upon second reading at a future meeting, the short term/vacation rental parking standard could change from two on-site parking spaces to one parking space per bedroom.
Interim Planning Manager Sophia Checa said the changes have been proposed after Aug. 22 direction from the council.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants expanded their outdoor patio areas. Some of these businesses have expressed an interest in keeping the new facilities operational even after reopening their indoor service areas, “resulting in an intensification of usage and triggering additional parking requirements,” her staff report stated.
In 2020, the council amended one section of the municipal code to allow the planning manager to consider application of the in-lieu fee program to restaurants, but it failed to make changes in a related section. Other inconsistencies in the code were also highlighted upon closer inspection.
If approved, the new ordinance would pose the following minimum parking requirements, or optional in-lieu fees for waiver:
- Hotels/motels — one space per guest room and one space per five employees;
- Restaurants and food and/or beverage establishments — one space per 300 square feet of space devoted to patrons and one space per two employees or in-lieu fees;
- Business and professional offices such as banks, law offices, etc. — one space per 300 square feet of gross floor area;
- Retail business and general commercial — one space per 500 square feet of gross floor area or in-lieu fees;
- Furniture and appliance stores, ventilating, building supply, hardware, motor vehicle and machinery sales and service — one space per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area;
- Hospitals — one space per three beds and 1 space per three employees;
- Convalescent hospitals, sanatoriums and rest homes — one space per two beds and one space per three employees;
- Medical clinics, medical and dental offices — one space her 200 square feet of gross floor area; and
- Short-term/vacation rentals — one space per bedroom.
“Now we’re allowing for establishments like High Roller (Tiki Lounge), like bars, to participate in in-lieu fee programs … so it’s expanding who can participate,” Checa said.
She said the change would not impact existing businesses but would be imposed for new or updated projects.
In other news, the council received an update from staff on the stormwater management plan, and approved job descriptions for four staff positions which, when filled, will bring the city back to full staffing.
The council also approved, on a 4-1 vote with Council Member Robert Clarke dissenting, to reallocate funds from the wastewater plant development project to grant funding services related to the plant.
The decision provides $94,412 to Carollo Engineers and $87,300 to Meridian Consultants to see through CEQA, NEPA and USDA grant application processes in hopes of securing funding for 45 percent of the cost of the $15 million treatment plant project as well as a very low interest loan for the balance.
The council unanimously adopted an ordinance amending the municipal code to align with California building standards, electrical code, mechanical code and other building codes with some local exceptions.
And with no discussion, the council members voted unanimously to adopt consent calendar items including:
- Purchase of a Nixon-EGLI lift truck from Custom Truck One Source for a total of $188,719;
- The city’s biannual review of City of Solvang Conflict of Interest Code;
- An agreement between the city and county for delivery and processing of waste to Tajiguas Resource Center which will allow the city’s recyclable materials to continue being processed under the existing fee and rate schedules.