Solvang council reverses vacancy policy, begins post-COVID-19 hiring

Solvang City Council members continued a march toward undoing the work of the previous council Monday by voting unanimously to terminate a vacancy policy adopted in 2019 and directing staff to begin filling vacant city staff positions.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said the policy effectively replaced the previous ability of city managers to backfill city staffing vacancies with a requirement that the council approve such decisions. Then, faced with COVID-19 shutdowns and the resulting reduction in transient occupancy tax, that council reduced a dozen staff positions including some vacant positions, other at-will management staff, and some union positions.

Monday, the council also agreed 4-1 (councilman Robert Clarke dissenting) to work toward post-COVID-19 recovery by staffing five positions: city clerk, two maintenance workers, and one assistant planner. In addition, an existing office staff employee would move from part time to full time to catch up on a backlog of tasks Bradford would like to see addressed before the city offices are reopened.

Excluding city clerk, an addition requested by councilman Mark Infanti, the new positions would come at an expense of $301,000 annually. A portion of that would be offset by $20,000 in savings on the current planning consultant contract. Another $100,000 would be directed from savings on the city’s general plan update process.

Bradford has been serving as city manager, planning director and city clerk with a management analyst serving as assistant to the city manager.