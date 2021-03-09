Solvang council reverses vacancy policy, begins post-COVID-19 hiring

Solvang City Council members continued a march toward undoing the work of the previous council Monday by voting unanimously to terminate a vacancy policy adopted in 2019 and directing staff to begin filling vacant city staff positions.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said the policy effectively replaced the previous ability of city managers to backfill city staffing vacancies with a requirement that the council approve such decisions. Then, faced with COVID-19 shutdowns and the resulting reduction in transient occupancy tax, that council reduced a dozen staff positions including some vacant positions, other at-will management staff, and some union positions.
Monday, the council also agreed 4-1 (councilman Robert Clarke dissenting) to work toward post-COVID-19 recovery by staffing five positions: city clerk, two maintenance workers, and one assistant planner. In addition, an existing office staff employee would move from part time to full time to catch up on a backlog of tasks Bradford would like to see addressed before the city offices are reopened.
Excluding city clerk, an addition requested by councilman Mark Infanti, the new positions would come at an expense of $301,000 annually. A portion of that would be offset by $20,000 in savings on the current planning consultant contract. Another $100,000 would be directed from savings on the city’s general plan update process.
Bradford has been serving as city manager, planning director and city clerk with a management analyst serving as assistant to the city manager.
“In the long term, that is not a sustainable structure,” Bradford said.
City offices have been closed for nearly a year, and remaining staff has with a variety of modified restrictions following county and state guidelines and employment laws, Bradford said. The reduction in staff coupled with office closures resulted in Solvang implementing technology that kept the ball rolling with products such as self-service permitting software, but she added staffing is still needed, particularly as offices look forward to reopening once Santa Barbara County enters the yellow tier.
“It’s important at this point to rebuild the organization toward post-COVID-19 and what staffing levels will be needed to meet community expectations,” Bradford said.
In other action, the council unanimously:
— Voted to award a $2.8 million contract with Cushman Contracting Corporation for wastewater treatment plant aeration system replacement. About $800,000 of that will come from the city’s vehicle replacement fund which, Bradford said, is currently overfunded;
— Established a General Plan Advisory Committee including two Planning Commission members, two City Council members, two Design Review Committee members, and nine interested parties from the public;
— Adopted a resolution expressing support for further strengthening local controls as related to local zoning and housing issues.
The council also met in a two-hour closed session for an employee performance evaluation of its city manager, Bradford, and to discuss the contract of its city attorney. In that meeting, the council voted unanimously to appoint Interim City Attorney David Fleishman to fill that position.
In other news, Bradford said the next pair of general plan update workshops is tentatively scheduled for April 8 and 9. The workshops, which will be held in person and online, will provide the public opportunities to give input on their vision for the city, define its assets, define issues to be addressed, and identify opportunities the city should develop.
Mayor Charlie Uhrig also reported volunteers at Bethania Lutheran Church served 322 households last week representing 1,209 individuals still participating in that food/supplies distribution effort as it approaches a year of weekly service. Distribution continues every Tuesday from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. at 603 Atterdag Road.
