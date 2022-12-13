Solvang’s one-cent sales tax increase will stand despite some residents’ complaints, the outgoing city council determined Monday, minutes before council members voted into office last month took the podium.

In his last action on the council, outgoing Council Member Robert Clarke cast the sole dissenting vote as the council voted to adopt an ordinance enacting Measure U, the one-cent tax measure approved by voters in November.

The increase takes effect April 1 and does not have a sunset date. It can be rescinded by popular vote.

Though Clarke voted with the council to place the measure on the ballot in the interest of democracy, he said he never supported an increase in sales tax, and stuck to his guns Monday.

“This council boasted last year that we collected record sales tax in 2021. It’s such a very city, very government thing to do … to ask for it or take it or put it on the ballot. I was against it,” he said.

According to the city staff report, “proceeds of the tax will be deposited into general fund to be used for general municipal governmental purposes like pothole and street repair, flammable brush removal, 911 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols, rec programs and other vital city services.”

Upon questioning by Clarke, staff verified the funds could be used for other activities since they will be placed in the general fund. Those expenditures could include grants.

Clarke reiterated his position that taxpayers’ dollars should not be used in such a manner.

“It’s not the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for everybody else’s good deeds. It’s the taxpayers’ money. So keep an eye on this council … It’s your money, folks. It’s the taxpayers’ money. That’s why I’m very much against Measure U,” Clarke said.

The measure also calls for establishment of a citizens oversight committee “to review the revenue and expenditure of the funds collected from the tax.”

The newly seated council will discuss the parameters of the committee, members’ selection process, and seat the committee in the new calendar year.

City Attorney Dave Fleishman addressed public comments from a previous council meeting at which a handful of Solvang residents voiced opposition to the ballot verbiage of “one cent” sales tax verses the ordinance verbiage which read “one percent.”

“If there were members of the public who believe it was not clear, there’s a process under the law … to challenge that,” Fleishman said.

Solvang Council moves toward changing some parking requirements Some projects in Solvang could be required to provide fewer parking spaces and all required parking for certain projects could be waived entirely through in-lieu fees under an ordinance update introduced recently by the City Council.

No member of the public spoke up at Monday’s meeting.

Outgoing Mayor Charlie Uhrig challenged those concerned to step up and volunteer for the oversight committee.

He also requested clarification on citizen concern that the sales tax would be improperly charged to residents living outside of the city limits, but sharing the Solvang zip code.

Fleishman said it’s up to retailers to charge the proper tax rates. Buyers charged incorrect sales tax should contact the seller directly and may contest their taxation through the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Following the initial meeting, and farewell comments by exiting council members as well as those staying on board, the council and staff took about a 15-minute recess before returning to the chamber to swear in new council members.

With the final results in from the Nov. 8 election, District 4 representative Elizabeth Orona unseated incumbent Clarke 334 to 323 with 738 of the district’s 1,057 registered voters casting ballots.

David Brown’s 153 votes topped V. Louise Smith’s 129 for the District 3 seat, with 410 votes cast among that district’s 756 registered voters.

Mark Infanti, the only candidate running for the at-large mayoral position, took 2,737 votes among the 3,946 votes cast citywide.

The newly seated council voted unanimously to seat Elizabeth Orona as Mayor Pro Tempore. Though Clau Orona has more experience on the council, she has already served in the role. The newly elected councilwoman was next in line, having earned more votes at the polls than Brown.

The council then deliberated options for filling the seat left vacant by Infanti’s change in position. They opted out of a special election, voicing concerns about the cost of such a move and the delay in filling the seat. Should the decision go to the voters, that seat would remain empty until the next general election in June.

Applications are now open for Solvang residents interested in filling the council seat made vacant by Infanti’s move from elected councilman to the center chair. Applications for the at-large, two-year position must be received by the city by Dec. 29 and are available at City Hall.

The sitting council members will make the final determination.