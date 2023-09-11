Solvang's 86th annual Danish Days celebration is gearing up for the return of its two-day LEGO building competition and community aebleskiver eating contest.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering attendees a cultural immersion experience to “live like Vikings.”

On Saturday, Solvang's famous aebleskiver will take center stage for the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a list of activities including the Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition and Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m.

The family-friendly competition inspired by the famous Danish building block brand, LEGO, will be held both Saturday and Sunday, featuring three of California’s rising stars in the brick building world, who will compete against each other as they construct their own take on LEGO versions of Solvang Danish Days Parade floats.

Jesse Gros and his build will be located at Solvang Brewing Co., 1547 Mission Dr.; Suzanne Hansen at Solvang Home Connection, in the courtyard at 425 Alisal Rd.; and Ezra Bermudez will be set up next to Mortensen’s Danish Bakery, in the courtyard facing Mission Drive at 1588 Mission Dr. The public is invited to observe.

On Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, the annual Solvang Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest welcomes all ages to join in for the no-cost event.

Contestants will have the chance to compete alongside competitive eater and YouTube star, Raina Huang, who is slated to take part in a pair of challenges on Sunday.

Huang’s first challenge will be a reappearance of the Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest Sunday morning, in an attempt to break her 2018 personal best — consuming 36 of the doughy pastry balls in the five-minute hands-free competition.

On Sunday afternoon, Huang will return to the table at 2 p.m. to tackle a second eating competition: a sausage menu challenge at Copenhagen Sausage Garden. The eatery is located at 1660 Copenhagen Dr., near all Danish Days festivities. Here, Huang will work her way through all of the sausage variations currently appearing on the eatery’s menu.

To purchase tickets to special events and view the full Danish Days weekend schedule, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org