Solvang City Council members reluctantly declared a Stage 2 drought emergency last week, with mandatory water use restrictions going into effect after the September meter reading. Consumers who do not cut back their water usage will face financial penalties beginning in October.

Councilman Robert Clarke cast the dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision on Aug. 23.

The declaration and related restrictions were adopted four months after the council declared a Stage 1 drought emergency and asked consumers to voluntarily cut back their water usage. The community responded, instead, by increasing its consumption 15% in May, 7% in June and 10% in July.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said City Engineer/Public Works Director Matt Van Der Linden.

Solvang water customers have used 22% more water in 2021 than over the same period the previous year, while water supplies have dwindled.

“Drought conditions have worsened in California and Santa Barbara County,” Van Der Linden said.

Eighty percent of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought conditions, he added, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts below-average precipitation throughout the southwestern states through winter 2022.

According to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District's Aug. 23 report, Cachuma Lake sits at less than 52% capacity, down from 55% July 20.

Combined with the past two years being the driest two-year period since 1976-77, water levels at Lake Oroville reached historic lows in early August 2021, falling below the previous low water elevation of 645 feet set in September 1977. This main holding pond for the State Water Project system currently sits at 23% capacity.

Since 2003, the city of Solvang has relied upon the State Water Project for a hefty portion of its water consumption, with wells in the river and upland, with water purchased from other agencies, to meet the demand. The cost of 433 acre-feet of supplemental water purchased so far this year to meet user demand has run more than $300,000.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.

The city’s contracted allocation from the state project is 1,500 acre-feet per year, but California Department of Water Resources allocations have averaged 58% of that share, Van Der Linden said.

In 2021, the state allocated Solvang 75-acre feet, or 5%, of its contracted share. Water customers used nearly 690 acre-feet by August and are on track to consume 1,355 acre-feet by the end of the year, Van Der Linden said.

The news doesn’t get any better for 2022.

The city is forecast to receive zero percent of its allocation in 2022, though Van Der Linden noted the state’s early forecast generally shoots low. That number will be updated Dec. 1, based on early rain and snowpack.

“What we’re being told, even if we have an above-average year in Northern California, is that the allocation won’t go over 10%,” Van Der Linden said.

He said the greatest cutbacks in customer water usage will be sought in landscape irrigation. Irrigation meters must cut back 50% from the same period during benchmark fiscal year 2019-20. Any overage will be charged at double the current water rate, with the first offense resulting in a one-time warning. Subsequent overuse will result in an additional $500 penalty.

Single-family residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers must cut back 20% from that baseline period or face penalties at 1.5 times current water rates for overages of up to 100% of historic use and double the current rate for use over 100%.

Multifamily residential meters must cut back 10%. Additional use up to 100% of benchmark period usage will be charged at 1.5 times current water rates, with double rates kicking in for any usage over 100%.

Regulations will take effect beginning immediately after the September water meter reading, will be reflected on October bills, and will remain in effect until they are canceled by the council.

In other business

The City Council extended until Jan. 31, 2022, the COVID-induced closure of Copenhagen Drive from Alisal Road to Second Street. They also heard survey results which could result in the long-term closure of the segment, pending additional research and discussion.

The council also denied a request by Solvang Theaterfest for $500,000 in funding over a five-year period to support the $4.7 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theatre. City Attorney David Fleishman advised the council such a funding level from a public agency could “implicate prevailing wage for the entire project,” driving up costs.

Councilman Robert Clarke also voiced concern about the city’s budget through uncertain times.

“If we have the money, gosh, yes, I’d love to do this,” he said. “My concern is: We don’t know where we’re going to be in six months; we don’t know if the (transient occupancy tax) is going to drive up; we don’t know if the governor’s going to shut down the state again. We just don’t know, and this is the thing with bringing back more employees. My main focus, like everyone else, is it's just so topsy-turvy, we don’t know where we’re going to be.”

Each council member voiced support of and appreciation for the theater. The council directed staff to work with the Theaterfest in a manner that would not impact wage regulation while also supporting the project’s financial need.

“I want them leaving here knowing we stand behind them and are firmly supportive of Theaterfest … We’ll make sure they get their money, “ Clarke said.

City Manager Xenia Bradford also noted the city has reinstated the sign ordinance and enforcement has begun. In addition, Solvang is currently recruiting for planning manager, human resources manager (part-time post), public works director and recreation coordinator. Offers have been made to applicants for the city clerk and assistant planner recruitments.