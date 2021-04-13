Solvang declares stage one drought condition, calls for 15% voluntary use reduction

Solvang City Council members unanimously declared a stage one drought condition Monday after the California State Water Resources Control Board further reduced the city’s allocation of state water.

The council called for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use citywide, kicked in a variety of mandated water restrictions, and authorized the purchase of up to $400,000 in supplemental water.

City code also places several mandates in place at this stage including:

— Limiting irrigation of turf, including school yards, parks, ball fields, golf courses, green spaces, etc. to run only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;

— Requiring restaurants refrain from serving water except upon customer request;

— Requiring overnight accommodations to post notices of drought condition and separate notices offering to change linens for multinight guests by request only;

— Limit exterior sprinkler watering of plants, lawns, shrubbery, ground cover, etc., to only between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. March through October, and 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. November through February;

— Permitting vehicle washing only at commercial car washes (no hand washing allowed);

— Prohibiting the washing of hard surfaces such as driveways and sidewalks except where necessary to protect public health and safety;

— Requiring any water breaks be repaired within 24 hours of user’s knowledge.

According to Public Works Director/City Engineer Matt van der Linden, Solvang received word from the state in December that it would receive 75 acre-feet (5%), rather than its previous 10% (150 acre-feet) allocation, and a far cry from its anticipated 20% (300 acre-feet).