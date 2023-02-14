Solvang City Council members Monday voted 3-2 to seek further law enforcement input before considering an update to city code that would allow recreational use cannabis sales within city limits.

Medicinal sale through dispensaries is already allowed.

Council Member Elizabeth Orona made the motion to receive a report from the Santa Barbara County's cannabis compliance team “to be well informed” before updating the code.

“It sounds to me that the cannabis is ubiquitous. It’s everywhere. It’s not whether we’re going to allow it. It’s allowed. It’s whether we’re going to agree to enable a retail location in our city. That’s what we’re deciding,” Orona said.

Council members Claudia Orona and Robert Clarke both voted against the motion, favoring instead allowing city staff to move forward with penning the ordinance for council consideration alongside such input.

“I’m not a big fan of pot. I wasn’t when it was medicinal. But the voters approved this in 2016. … As long as people are going from Solvang to Lompoc to get this, then Solvang is losing out on the tax dollar,” Clarke said.

Claudia Orona also took exception to marijuana retail outlets being analyzed any differently than establishments that serve alcohol.

“I always find it interesting that people will bring up health and safety issues with cannabis, but they never bring that up when another wine tasting room or another bar is opening,” Orona said.

City Attorney David Fleishman said if the council moved ahead with any changes to the ordinance, he would suggest significant changes to bring the city code in line with current state laws.

California became the first state to allow medicinal cannabis use when voters passed the Compassionate Use Act in 1996. That law required customers to secure medicinal-use cards from their doctors.

In 2016, voters legalized recreational use for adults 21 and older. Medicinal use is still allowed for those over 18 with the prescription card, but the change has resulted in fewer adults over 21 bothering to secure the card.

Two years later, the Solvang City Council adopted an ordinance allowing medicinal cannabis retail sales in the city to anyone holding a cannabis card. The number and location of medical cannabis facilities were restricted, and requirements for operation were delineated including security measure requirements, and a local tax rate of 5% to 10%.

The ordinance specifically excluded recreational use, also referred to as “adult-use,” from consideration.

No dispensaries have opened in Solvang, but for the past 14 months, San Luis Obispo-based Megan’s Organic Market has been working through the city process in an effort to open their retail outlet at 1210 Mission Drive. The business reported 90 percent (more than 200,000) of customers at their flagship location purchased without the medicinal use card in 2022. Only 1,700 flashed a medicinal card.

Fleishman and council members noted the landscape has changed in the cannabis business since the city’s ordinance passed.

In 2018, the City of Lompoc declared itself a free-market zone for the cannabis industry allowing cultivation, processing, and retail sales, among other business models. The industry there quickly boomed, and the city’s sales tax income soon followed.

In addition, the state removed cannabis delivery control from local jurisdictions. The product may be delivered to Solvang whether or not the city has its own dispensary or reaps financial reward.

“This is not a matter of cannabis being available in our community. It is available widely by either people traveling to dispensaries or going on websites and apps and ordering and getting it (delivered) to home,” Council Member Claudia Orona said.

Megan’s Organics founder/owner/CEO Megan Souza said the code update would not change her business model. She would still have the same security measures, same products and same facility. The update would, however, broaden her customer base and thereby her sales.

“Looking at what state laws are now and how they’ve changed, it really just makes sense,” said Jeff Hartman, her business partner for the Solvang location.

Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia said the shift from medicinal to recreational cannabis retail sales has aligned with increases in various crime rates.

“I don’t have the numbers with. me, but our DUIs have gone up for people driving under the influence of marijuana, our juvenile crimes have gone up, our contacts at schools both at Cabrillo and Santa Ynez have gone up, and the marijuana that we recover from them has come from dispensaries (where) it’s easily obtained. Now, that’s not the dispensary’s fault. However, it does end up in the hands of juveniles easier than it did in the past,” he said.