Solvang Dignity Health Urgent Care offering free flu shots now through Saturday

Dignity Health Urgent Care of Solvang is offering no-cost flu shots to the community now through Saturday, Oct. 17.

Flu shots are available to adults 18 to 64 years of age, and although no appointment is required, supplies are limited.

The flu virus remains one of the top 10 leading causes of death each year in the U.S., according to Dignity officials who are especially concerned this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Dr. Jason Morris, from Dignity Health Urgent Care of Solvang, said symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar and that while there still is no vaccine for COVID-19, "we could see a 'twindemic' this year."

"For this reason, it is important to get a flu vaccination and protect yourself, your family and the community during these uncertain times,” Morris said.

Dignity Health Urgent Care is located at 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.