Nearly 10 months to the day after breaking ground on a multimillion dollar rebuilding project, the Solvang Festival Theater officially reopened to the public with a ribbon-cutting event July 12.

Surrounded by community leaders, theater donors and members of the public, Theaterfest board members Chris Nielsen, Ann Foxworthy Lewellen and Denise De Bellefeuille cut the ceremonial red ribbon on the front steps of the theater, signaling the resumption of live theater in Solvang.

"We have grand plans for this new theater," De Bellefeuille said. "Concerts, plays, comedy, weddings, receptions, festivals, movie nights, even a stunt dog performance [are] coming later this year."

Foxworthy Lewellen praised locals for their ceaseless support of the project.

“It was the community that built this theater in 1974, the citizens who did it. We needed them to back us again,” said Foxworthy Lewellen, Theaterfest board vice chair and chair of the “Imagine” Capital Campaign.

"We knew our community would step up because they love this theater and recognize it as a jewel," she added.

During the event — which coincided with what the Solvang City Council proclaimed "Solvang Festival Theater Week" — attendees were treated to a reception and a behind-the-scenes tour that showcased the theater's upgrades and modernizations.

Also in attendance was Mark Booher, PCPA artistic director/associate dean, who took to the theater's courtyard stage to share his excitement about the future.

“All of us at PCPA dedicate ourselves and this newly renovated space to reaching new heights and seeing new vistas of possibility,” he said.

PCPA is set to bring its next production to downtown Solvang on Aug. 11 with "Into the Woods," which runs through Sept. 4, followed by "Native Grounds" from Sept. 9 to 17.

“PCPA is eager to return to our newly renovated summer home and excited about how these renovations truly will enhance the theater experience for all," said PCPA marketing director Nicole Raftery.

Project complete, more to raise

While the campaign initially sought to raise $4.7 million for construction, the needle was moved up due to inflation, according to Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe, who noted that initial estimates had been calculated in 2019.

"Due to escalation in actual construction costs over that period of time, we felt fortunate that the final total of $5.3 [million] represented a relatively minor and manageable escalation," he said.

In spite of the $600,000 jump in costs, Coe announced to more than 300 in attendance July 12 that the Theaterfest was just $333,000 away from reaching its final campaign goal.

He recalled when the capital campaign had kicked off in 2019, the Theaterfest turned to the community for support, and the community came through, which resulted in donations from more than 600 individuals, businesses and foundations.

Outside of "a few minor things on the final punch list," he said the project is considered complete and reassured the community, "we’ve surpassed the $5 million mark."

The theater, which will celebrate 48 years in the community on Aug. 7, was showing severe signs of aging when Theaterfest board members agreed to move ahead with the sizable project.

The project broke ground in September 2021 with a goal to improve theater accessibility, technical capabilities, and to enhance audience experience with a higher wall, acoustical improvements and new seating.

Completed upgrades include new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp access to the theater and to the box office, and a new rear wall that added an extra 8 feet in height with cantilevered panels to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise.

Design plans also took into account safety improvements.

Aged utility poles — dating back to the original construction of the theater — have since been replaced with new steel lighting columns meant to improve safety for audiences, performers, as well as lighting technicians who operate from the top of the towers during performances.

The custom-made columns are said to weigh more than 12,000 pounds each and rise more than 50 feet above the theater.

The theater also boasts new seating. Old red seats purchased from a stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and installed in 1974, have been replaced by Royal Copenhagen Blue seats.

Coe said standing at the finish line and looking back brings up emotion for him.

"In the midst of COVID, a year of postponements, a short summer season in 2021, then a 10-month closure for construction, it’s been a roller coaster," he said. "Frankly, the smoothest part has been the construction."

Coe, who joined the Theaterfest in April 2020 — in the midst of a pandemic — characterized the more than two-year process as both humbling and daunting, having witnessed "such a deep passion for this theater" and seeing the community come together in support of the project.

"It’s hard not to get a bit emotional about the end of this project. I’ve had a front-row seat to everything — and watching it all come together has been amazing," he said. "Now, it’s our turn to amaze the community."

