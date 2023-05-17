The curtains will go up on a special opening performance of Emma at the newly renovated outdoor Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, June 24, for an evening of fun under the stars.
Proceeds from the event benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns in training at the regional theatre.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a pre-show reception with charcuterie boxes, as well as intermission hospitality with cookies and hot beverages.
For tickets and information, call 805-928-7731, ext. 4109, or visit pcpa.org/events.