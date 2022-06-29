Solvang's annual Independence Day parade is scheduled to roll through downtown Monday at 11 a.m. and feature a lineup of patriotic floats, lively dancers, bands, antique and military vehicles, and prancing horses.

Themed "A Salute to Liberty," the parade is dedicated to "honoring our freedom as Americans," according to parade sponsors, the Solvang Rotary.

The parade will start at the Old Mission Santa Inés back parking lot and head west on Mission Drive to Fourth Place, south on Fourth to Copenhagen Drive, and east on Copenhagen to Alisal Road where entrants will finally travel east past the Post Office to the mission.

Parade entrants are asked to meet for staging at 9 a.m. at Old Mission Santa Inés, where the parade also will conclude.

According to parade chairman and Rotarian Steve Palmer, drivers will see road closures and detours ahead of the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

Parade entries still can register by downloading a parade application form located online at www.cityofsolvang.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=210 and emailing it to Steve Palmer at spalmer0121@gmail.com.

The entry deadline is Thursday, June 30.

For additional questions, contact Palmer at 805-245-8442.

