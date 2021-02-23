Solvang has little say over future of high-density housing plan

The latest application focuses on housing units on the parcel already zoned for maximum residential density.

Under the SB330 Housing Crisis Act, cities have little say over housing developments that meet state mandates addressing housing needs, particularly for low-income and very-low-income housing. Any land taken out of use for such housing must be replaced elsewhere in the city.

“Those laws are very stringent and provide very little wiggle room to the city,” Bradford said.

City staff has until March 1 to review the housing proposal and come back with any requests for mitigation measures of a limited scope, environmental impacts being chief among them.

“It would take him withdrawing it for (it to) stop,” Bradford said.

City Planning Consultant Laurie Tamura said her staff is reviewing the application package and “anticipates there may be some issues that need additional environmental review.” Those may include traffic, noise, pollution, fire protection, and impacts to cultural resources, among other allowable mitigation concerns.

“Unless the city can make very specific findings, the city has to grant the concessions the builder is asking for,” said City Attorney David Fleishman.

The city of Huntington Beach tried to fight the state, Fleishman said, but lost its battle.

“The cards are stacked against the city when it comes to affordable housing, and I don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” he said.

The council also unanimously adopted an urgency ordinance which addresses SB946, the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act. The law, which became effective Jan. 1, 2019, allows vendors who don’t have storefronts to sell food and merchandise from mobile carts where there are no health, safety or welfare concerns.