Downtown Solvang was brimming with patriotic pride Tuesday during the annual Independence Day parade themed '
Star Spangled Celebration' that rolled down Mission Drive before thousands of flag-waving spectators.
The red, white and blue procession drew "huge crowds," said Allan Jones, a volunteer with the
Rotary Club of Solvang, annual event organizers who put together the Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in conjunction with the parade.
"Everyone seemed to have a great time," Jones said.
The parade featured 82 entries comprised of dance troupes, classic cars, prancing horses, local businesses and community organizations, 37 of which were named award winners in different categories.
The "Sweepstakes Award" was handed to the Flat Fender Friends, the "Best Use of Parade Theme" award to Alisal Ranch and the Daughters of the American Revolution La Purisima and Refugio Del Cielo Chapters claimed the "Most Patriotic" award.
Jones said the day offered beautiful weather "and great American fun for all."
4th of July Parade award winners:
• Sweepstakes Award - Flat Fender Friends
• Best Use of Parade Theme – Alisal Ranch
• Most Patriotic – Daughters of the American Revolution La Purisima and Refugio Del Cielo Chapters
• Most Original – Hi Way One Hooligans
• Most Amusing – Solvang Skate Shop
• Most Unique - Zaca Coffee Company
• Most Creative – Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
• Best Band – Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band
• Best Singing Group – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company
• Best Singing – Single – Andaluz Santa Cecilia
• Best Family Group – The Urban Clan & “52 Blue”
• Best Church Group – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
• Best Senior Group – Solvang Senior Center
• Best Animal Group – New Generation Cowgirls
• Best Wagon Group – Summerset Farms
• Best Wagon – Single – Steve Berman’s Mule Wagon with Alice Olla’s Lifetime Achievement Award
• Best Automobile Group – Vapor Trail Vettes
• Best Automobile – Single – Michael & Elizabeth Snyder’s 1964 Cadillac de Ville
• Best Automobile – Restored – Paula Albrect’s 1961 Patriotic Corvette
• Best Automobile – Antique - Floyd Keinath’s Ford Model A Coupe
• Best Automobile Antique Group – Santa Maria Model A’s Ford Club
• Best Truck – Tom Davidson’s 1947 Diamond T Truck
• Best Fire Engine – Summerset Farms
• Best Tractor – Linquiti’s 1949 Farmall Cub
• Best Equestrian Group – Santa Maria Elk’s Lodge 1538
• Best Viking Ship – Vikings of Solvang
• Best Color Guard – American Legion Post #160
• Best Road Apple Crew – Santa Ynez 4-H Club
• Best Sport Group – Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Football Team
• Best Walking Group – Garcia Dance Studio
• Best Dancing Group – Vandenberg Space Force Base Jets Gymnastics
• Most Energetic – Gymnastics North
• Best Group for a Cause – Veggie Rescue
• Best School Group – Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Water Polo Team
• Best Youth Group - Santa Ynez 4-H Club
• Best Audience Participation – Bethania Preschool and Afterschool Program
• Best Candy Thrower – Dave Bemis, President, Rotary Club of Los Olivos
Santa Ynez Valley celebrates 4th of July with sunny parade in Solvang | Photos
Participants from the Urban Way walk with "52 Blue, a 1952 GMC pick up, during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Parade participants and spectators battle with water guns on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Patriotic riders on the Santa Ynez Cottage float wave flags during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
A participant in the Vandenberg Space Force Base Jets group entertains the crowd on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Alejandra Sanchez, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, rides in a Flat Fender Friends’ Jeep on Mission Drive in Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Dancers from the Garcia Dance Studio ride in a truck during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Mia Carrasco and her father Armando dance to musicians from Charros Unidos of the Central Coast during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Spectators scramble for treats tossed from the Alisal Guest Ranch entry during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Members of the Santa Ynez Valley High School Boys and Girls Water Polo team spray water on the crowd during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
World War II veteran Jim Kunkle rides in a Flat Fender Friends’ Jeep on Mission Drive in Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Daughters of the American Revolution carry a huge flag during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
An actor portrays the Statue of Liberty aboard the float from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A vintage Cadillac carrying Elizabeth Snyder’s friends motors up Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
The Vandenberg Space Force Base Jets group performs during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Brother Leo of the San Lorenzo Seminary hands out flags during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band member plays on the Valley Music Magic float during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A young rider from Cuadras Unitas del Valle de Lompoc waves during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Grand Marshals Kathleen and Alfred Holzheu ride in Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Members of the Santa Ynez Valley 4-H tend their animals on their float during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Participants in the California Taco entry pose for pictures during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Danish Days Maid Stephanie Pedersen waves from a convertible during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Solvang City Council member Claudia Orona waves from her trike during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
The Vikings of Solvang wave from their ship during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Veggie Rescue participants hand out carrots during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A band plays on the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. float on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A member of the Vapor Trail Vettes hands out flags during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Zaca Coffee entry in Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Horse riders travel on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A horseback rider from Diaz Automotive & Tire encourages the crowd on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A dog drinks from a water trough before Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Kids chase candy tossed from participants inSolvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
A performer from Gymnastics North in Lompoc shows off during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Patriotic cyclists from Bethania Lutheran Preschool and Afterschool ride on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Dancers from the Garcia Dance Studio perform on Mission Drive during Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
During Solvang’s 4th of July parade.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.