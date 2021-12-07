Thousands from near and far lined downtown streets Saturday morning to ring in the holiday season and cheer on a procession of festive displays during Solvang's annual Julefest Parade.

Thirty-four parade entrants cruised through four downtown streets — Alisal Road, Copenhagen Drive, Second Street and Oak Street — to be greeted by waving fans and smiling children.

According to an event spokeswoman, this year's parade was not held in contest form and entrants were not graded by judges.

Among the participants, local business Solvang Spice Merchant brought snow to the jubilee, releasing suds into the air which took on the appearance of snowflakes.

Swedish Candy Factory shared sweet treats with spectators, tossing wrapped samples to eager children waiting off to the sides.

Reminding attendees to stay safe during the holiday season, Katie Gorndt, vice president of Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, and employee-elves handed out bottles of sanitizer to crowds.

Representatives with CASA of Santa Barbara County showed up in style — rolling through town in an oversized sleigh, not unlike Santa Claus who finished out the event wishing attendees a merry Christmas in his jolly, booming voice.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

