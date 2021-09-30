Solvang upcoming events

Sept. 18 to Jan 9: “Widening Circles: Landscape Portraits of Solvang,” on view at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art. Visit elverhoj.org to see related events, open hours and other events.

Oct. 1 to 31: Scarecrow Festival. Keep a lookout along streets and byways of Santa Ynez Valley for scarecrow displays competing for prizes in categories including Best Photo Opp, Spookiest, Most Danish, Best Business Theme, Most Use of Recycled Materials and Most Humorous.

Oct. 9: Solvang Fall Classic Car Show (https://wheelsnwindmills.com/)

Oct. 23: Wine Country Half Marathon (https://www.runsipsantabarbara.com/)

Oct. 29 to 30: 27th annual Halloween Haunt, haunted house behind city annex building, 6 to 9:30 p.m. (http://cityofsolvang.com/310/Haunted-House)

Nov. 4: Community workshop on alternative choices for the Solvang General Plan update, Solvang Veteran’s Hall. Visit www.PlanSolvang.com for more information.

Nov. 30 to Jan. 3: Julefest. Visit www.solvangusa.com for details.

Nov. 13: Shred Day, 10 to 11: 30 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Building