Solvang moves ahead on technology infrastructure, developing financial partnerships

Solvang City Council members waded through page after page of speculation Monday night as they faced fiscal strategy and budget planning amid the COVID-19 crisis.

They moved forward with essential updates to technology infrastructure, developed a partnership with a nonprofit to further develop financial support for local businesses and revised the scope of work for the city's tourism marketing contractor to meet shifting needs brought about by the shutdown.

“COVID-19 is obviously having us shift directions and be a lot more reactive at the same time as proactive. There’s a lot of unknowns in terms of the numbers on the forecast because there are a lot of unknowns in economic conditions,” said Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford.

Chiefly, the end date of the social distancing order has yet to be determined. That order has essentially shut down tourism and related businesses which provide more than half the city’s funding.

Bradford said the county has given no indication it will change the length of the order, currently scheduled to expire May 4.

