Solvang names 5 members to Design and Review Committee, outlines road improvement projects

Solvang City Council members Monday unanimously disbanded the Branding and Design Committee, replaced it with a committee called the Design and Review Committee, and appointed five new volunteer members to sit on it.

The Council also accepted a five-year road improvement schedule of projects, and received direction on future housing needs as it faces its general plan update.

City Attorney Dave Fleishman opened the meeting by reporting the council held its slated special, closed meeting for a performance evaluation of City Manager Xenia Bradford. He said no reportable action had been taken, and Bradford remained active throughout the regular council meeting.

In addition to rescinding the Branding and Design Committee, the Council also rescinded its predecessor, the Board of Architectural Review. The five volunteers appointed to the new Design and Review Committee are Patrick Cavanaugh, Brian Deputy, Esther Jacobsen Bates, Jennifer Dreyden-Hess, and Joy Louise Culley.

There was no discussion about the candidates, their qualifications, or how each council member chose their appointee, and there was no overlap in requested appointments.

According to the ordinance, the five-member committee is tasked with preserving and enhancing “for the citizens and tourists of Solvang, the historical Danish and northern European architectural styles, historic assets and character of the town’s commercial centers; to promote safe, functional and attractive development of business and commercial areas; to unify commercial (and industrial) properties; to protect and preserve the unique and cultural features within Solvang; and to protect commercial and residential property values by enhancing the city's appearance.”