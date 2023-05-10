The Solvang City Council has appointed Scott Gold to serve on the Planning Commission after Justin Rodriguez resigned on April 19. The term expires Dec. 21, 2024.
According to a staff report by Solvang Planning Manager Sophia Checa, there was no explanation for Rodriguez’s resignation. An e-mail dated April 19 simply stated, “I will be stepping down from my position on the planning commission effective immediately so will not be attending the May meeting. Please let me know what else is needed from me and I will be glad to help.”
Rodriguez was appointed Jan. 23 by Council Member David Brown to fill the post from a pool of applicants. The city’s municipal code placed the responsibility for filling the vacancy again on Brown.
Commission members must be legal residents of the city throughout their term of service, Checa said, and the council has the option of either reopening the application process or selecting from the remaining candidates in the January pool.
Of those initial applicants, three remained interested including Gold, Denise El Amin, and Jennifer Dryden Hess. Since Hess currently serves on the Design Review Committee, placing her on the Planning Commission would have created a vacancy on the DRC.
Only El Amin was in attendance at Monday's meeting.
“I think I’m the only candidate here. I guess that doesn’t matter … I will keep applying. I will keep showing up, even though you don’t have to show up to be appointed in Solvang,” El Amin said.
On his application, Gold cited 20 years of hospitality leadership, experience managing hotels, resorts, spas and luxury residences, leading teams in sales, design and guest service as well as experience in cities varying from Solvang to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Honolulu.
He holds a bachelor of science in hospitality and tourism from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has served as a Solvang Chamber of Commerce board member four years. In addition, he reported volunteering with Santa Ynez Valley Youth Soccer League, the Planning Commission as well as the Board of Architectural Review.
In other news, the council voted 4-0 with Council Member Elizabeth Orona absent to initiate the annual assessment process for the Skytt Mesa Landscaping and Lighting Maintenance District. Staff proposes a 5 percent increase to the annual assessment, bringing the annual fee up to $1,360.80 per parcel in the 169-lot development.
Public Works Director Rodger Olds said the increase reflects anticipated hikes in water and electric rates as well as maintenance of aging infrastructure.
The item returns to council for a public hearing May 22.
The council also voted 4-0 to amend the city’s agreement with contractor Mintier Harnish LP to complete the general plan update process and include analysis of a conceptual development of the 5.5-acre property on the northwest corner of Alamo Pintado and Old Mission Drive.
The amendment comes with an additional cost not to exceed $164,102.49. It also extends the contract term to June 30, 2024.