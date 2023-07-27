Solvang resident Ana Stenersen will receive the 14th annual Making a Difference national award for her commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable individuals in the community.
Stenersen, a nurse and employee of CenCal Health, will accept her award this summer from the Association for Community Affiliated Plans of Washington D.C., a national trade organization that represents nonprofit safety net health plans — a program of which CenCal is a member.
“Ms. Stenersen’s passion exemplifies what the Making a Difference Award is all about,” said Enrique Martinez-Vidal, ACAP vice president for Quality and Operations. “Addressing the social determinants of health is a key priority of ACAP’s and has been at the forefront of Ms. Stenersen’s work at CenCal Health. Her dedication to helping patients and improving the quality of care of thousands is why we honor her today.”
Throughout Stenersen's 25 years in nursing and healthcare administration, she has made a career of serving the most vulnerable of patients — with 21 of those years committed to serving children and young adults managing a diagnosis of cancer, cerebral palsy or hemophilia, among other debilitating conditions.
“Promoting access to pediatric care for young, disenfranchised community members is a calling that has defined the course of Ana’s career,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen.
“Her specialty in this discipline began over two decades ago, and has fueled the successful implementation of programs for other county health agencies, including Santa Barbara, and since 2017, for CenCal Health.”
CenCal Health reports almost half of all Medi-Cal members residing in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties that the health plan serves are children.
Within that system, Stenersen is responsible for delivering guidance to medical providers and members related to treatment requests and authorizations. She also serves as liaison to providers and other agencies to ensure prompt care coordination, and works in case resolution to resolve issues affecting vulnerable beneficiaries and their families.
A CenCal spokeswoman said Stenersen "understands that behind each case is an individual whose well-being depends on access to timely medical care."
In January, Stenersen was promoted to associate director in the Utilization Management Division of CenCal Health where support is provided to the health plan’s children and adults living with complex, often incapacitating, medical conditions, the spokeswoman explained.
She noted that Stenersen makes certain that her 45-person team provides proper and prompt reviews of proposed medical procedures.
Stenersen's path in healthcare and leadership began in 1998 when she served as a registered nurse at the Intensive Care Unit of Redlands Community Hospital, working with critically ill patients, their families, and caregivers to determine the best options for treatment, diagnosis, and prevention.
In 2002, she then served the San Bernardino County Public Health Department as a public health nurse care manager for the California Children’s Services Program (CCS), a state program that provides access to healthcare services for children up to 21 years old who have certain physical and chronic health conditions or diseases. Here, Stenersen managed a caseload of approximately 500 pediatric clients who required seamless and comprehensive care management.
Upon relocating to Santa Barbara County in 2008 to oversee the CCS program, she transitioned to CenCal Health in 2017 and established the Whole Child Model Program, a pilot project created to increase care coordination by moving responsibilities from CCS to health plans.
With Stenersen’s guidance, CenCal Health became one of five health plans in California to assume CCS responsibilities, simplifying healthcare navigation for members eligible for CCS services, the CenCal spokeswoman said.
Being offered to members include single point-of-contact for health services and case management, including primary care, preventive care, and transportation.
“For the thousands of patients, members, and families Ana has served over time, her support has extended beyond the traditional walls of healthcare to address the complex social factors and life circumstances that affect wellness,” Owen said.
“For CenCal Health, Ana embodies the health plan’s mission by improving the health of its diverse membership and advancing health equity both inside and outside the clinical setting."
Stenersen will receive a commemorative plaque and $1,000 to be distributed to the charities of her choice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children. Each will receive $500.