Solvang OKs food security programs, agrees to lobby state for appropriate reopening plan

Solvang City Council members approved two food security programs Monday to address the growing need of its senior population and workers unemployed by COVID-19 closures.

The council also agreed to lobby the state to allow for a reopening program that would more closely reflect Santa Ynez Valley’s patient statistics.

While the state’s phased opening program hinges on countywide statistics, Solvang joined the communities of Lompoc and Santa Maria, 35th District Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam in noting an outbreak at the Lompoc federal prison complex skews the county’s numbers.

Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford noted 893 of the county’s cases are in the prison while the Santa Ynez Valley is holding at seven cases since the inception of tracking.

“There’s no one dying,” Councilman Chris Djernaes said.

In its letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom drafted from a model by League of California Cities, Solvang pushed for direct funding for city programs by state and federal relief efforts. Currently, Bradford said, CARES Act funding supports communities with populations of more than 500,000 people. That leaves ineligible the entire population of Santa Barbara County, numbering just somewhere short of 450,000.

Solvang bucks guidelines, votes to reopen city parks, urges local control of phased reopenings With Council Member Karen Waite strongly dissenting, Solvang City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to reopen city parks and to urge county and state officials to turn over phased reopening decisions to local jurisdictions.

Bradford reiterated that Solvang, which depends heavily on tourist-driven taxes, is losing $500,000 in revenue each month of the shutdown. She estimated the city will lose $2 million in income during the current budget year and forecast another $2 million loss in the next fiscal year on the current trajectory. She noted the city would also be impacted by its added expense of food distribution and small business support programs.