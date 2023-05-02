Solvang recently attracted the attention of Copenhagen Lord Mayor Sophie Andersen, who urged the "Danish Capital of America" to change a recent vote that denied the hanging of downtown streetlight banners and rainbow crosswalk paintings as temporary public art installations to celebrate Pride Month in Solvang.

In a letter to Solvang mayor Mark Infanti, Andersen expressed great concern about negative press involving the City Council's decision and urged him — "in the spirit of friendship between our cities" — to give Santa Ynez Valley Pride and the local LGBTQAI+ community "the full support of your City Council, in the same way that the Municipality of Copenhagen wholeheartedly supports Copenhagen Pride" for the benefit of all its citizens.

LGBTQIA+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and others.

Local nonprofit The Rainbow House Inc., a LGBTQI+ community resource center, proposed to expand on a preapproved Pride Parade event with the addition of Pride banners and painted sidewalks. The annual event, which took place for the first time in 2022, is slated for June 24 and themed "Equality Without Exception."

Kiel Cavalli, founder of Rainbow House and co-owner of boutique shop ONEder Child, asked the city to approve the hanging of eight pride banners from downtown streetlights for the entire month of June. The request, Cavalli said, is to show Solvang supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a 3-2 vote, Mayor Infanti and council members Robert Clarke and David Brown voted to deny the application during the Feb. 28 City Council meeting, prompting an uproar in a town that prides itself in welcoming throngs of visitors from around the world.

One local resident was inspired to reach out to Andersen for backing, resulting in the admonishment from Solvang's motherland — a country known for its progressive beliefs.

In her letter, the Danish mayor said she was "shocked to read of the burning of Pride flags shortly after Pride events," and insisted Infanti uphold the status of Solvang as "the Danish Capital of America" by reflecting the tradition of acceptance and inclusion that is found in Copenhagen and Denmark.

"Two years ago, in 2021, we hosted World Pride, the most significant LGBTI+ event held anywhere that year," Andersen wrote, noting that such events have been held regularly in Copenhagen since the 1970s.

"Echoing the theme of Copenhagen Pride 2023, we should come together for love, equity, and human rights, in Copenhagen and Solvang."

With more than an hour of public debate at the April 24 council meeting when Cavalli's application was brought back to council for discussion — and a revote — Clarke said he had received death threats, had his trash bin picked through, and has since been characterized as a "bigot."

Clarke noted that he had been a proponent of Solvang's 2022 Pride Parade event, and in fact voted in favor of it.

With dozens upon dozens of letters supporting the addition of Pride banners to city streets, and the weighty letter from Andersen, Infanti changed his vote.

The Council voted 3-2 that eight Pride banners will go up — for two weeks in June rather than the entire month. The rainbow crosswalks, however, were a no-go.