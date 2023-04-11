Solvang City Council members again debated the city’s tourism marketing direction Monday as its advertising, marketing and events contractors and the chair of the Tourism Advisory Committee all walked off the job within weeks of each other.

“The challenges we’ve had on marketing and (Tourism Advisory Committee) and our contractor over the last few months have exposed some gaps,” said City Council Member Elizabeth Orona.

Council members voted unanimously to enter short-term contracts with Stiletto Marketing as well as Buellton-based Islay Events to carry the city’s public relations and social media campaigns through the end of the fiscal year.

“I want to wipe the entire slate clean. We don’t have a marketing agency. We don’t have a marketing manager. I think we should stop and disband the TAC and start this whole thing from scratch,” said Council Member Robert Clarke.

Instead, the council voted unanimously to hold a joint council/committee workshop to explore future plans, and to consider a new city staff position to oversee marketing efforts.

Turmoil in Solvang’s tourism marketing efforts dates back to at least 2019 when Solvang dissolved its conference and visitors bureau in an effort to save money and address issues with the bureau’s management. Since then, it has sent the lion’s share of its tourism marketing budgets to agencies outside the community.

The latest of those ended its service to the city March 15.

In 2021, the city established the TAC to advise the council on marketing initiatives, but on March 27 the council broached the subject of disbanding that agency. Days later the city’s marketing and events manager, Cheryl Shallanberger, resigned, leaving only the interim city manager as staff to the committee.

Then at its April 6 meeting, TAC Chair Vashti Wilson reportedly walked out, saying “I’m done.”

“There was not a formal resignation. The chair did leave the meeting, (but) I have not gotten a formal resignation from the chair,” said interim City Manager Brad Vidro.

Since then, City Attorney David Fleishman, Mayor Mark Infanti and Vidro were all removed from access to administrative duties for the Solvang Facebook page, Fleishman said. He said he called Wilson, who is the main administrator of that page, but that she had not returned his calls.

Claudia Orona called for the revival of the SCVB or development of a similar agency, perhaps in-house, to provide professional marketing services the council was not equipped to oversee.

“I am very skeptical about bringing back consultants that bring a package that says they’re ready to rock and roll and bring in a great marketing program if we don’t have a person that is constantly engaged with them and checking that they are delivering what they promised,” she said.

She added she was finished hiring out-of-towners for the gig.

“I don’t want to pay any more money to anybody that’s out of town that doesn’t know (the community),” she said.

In other news, the council unanimously voted to hire Randolph “Randy” Murphy to serve as city manager. He will begin April 28 after leaving his current post as general manager of Hidden Valley Lake Association, a homeowners association encompassing a 3,300-lot, 2,000-acre homeowners association.

Murphy follows Xenia Bradford, who resigned last September without explanation.

His three-year contract includes a base salary of $190,000 per year with potential future increases based on increases to other management employees. It also includes health insurance, retirement benefits, paid time off, housing allowance, a vehicle allowance and a technology allowance.

He will be subject to an annual performance evaluation at which time the city may grant performance bonuses of up to $15,000.

Some residents who reviewed his resume, however, expressed concern.

“The man has excellent credentials. He’s worked in every phase of it. But I want to remind you that from 2001 to 2022 he had 11 jobs, which means he averaged 11 months on the job. This is a great job we are offering him, and I hope he plans to stay more than 11 months in our beautiful community,” Sheila Benedict said.

Wilson noted Murphy’s longest stint over the past 20 years was limited to three years, and called for a probationary clause in his contract “that would be sufficient to see that we’re not paying out another $250,000 as we did with the former city manager, or having to pay the six-month severance.”

In other action, the council voted unanimously to join the State of California in returning to the Stage One Drought Policy after heavy rainfall and snowpack was recorded statewide.

According to Utilities Director Jose Acosta, winter storms replenished State Water Project reservoirs to such an extent that project participants will receive 75 percent of their allocations. That amounts to 1,125 acre-feet of water for Solvang in the coming year, with additional carryover of approximately 260 acre-feet of water from the previous year.

In addition, the policy:

- Allows turf irrigation such as schoolyards, parks, ball fields, golf courses and green spaces only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;

- Requires restaurants to refrain from serving water unless requested by customers;

- Requires commercial lodging establishments to limit linen and towel laundry to every other day for guests staying more than one night;

- Limits garden sprinkling to the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 am. March through October, and 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. November through February.

- Limits vehicle washing to commercial car washing facilities;

- Prohibits washing hard surfaces such as driveways and sidewalks except for public health and safety; and,

- Requires repairs of breaks or leaks in plumbing within 24 hours of the user’s knowledge of the condition.