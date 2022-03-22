Solvang community leaders unanimously agreed to adopt an alternative land use element which will maintain the city’s unique, small-town feel while also allowing for increased housing density, housing in commercial, retail and office areas, and increase total usable floor area of buildings relative to total lot area.

The 5-0 vote of the Solvang Planning Commission was immediately followed by a 5-0 vote of the Solvang City Council during their March 7 joint session to discuss the preferred land use element of the city’s first-ever comprehensive General Plan update.

The city will consider and adopt over the next several months various other elements of the 2040 General Plan including: circulation, housing, conservation, open space, noise, safety, environmental justice, air quality and economic development elements.

Through the update process, which began in December 2020, the city and its consultants will seek public input and consider modern topics including climate change, resiliency, environment and public health in striving toward a cohesive vision for the future.

Consultant Brent Gibbons of Mintier Harnish said the element is designed to look at big picture ideas, not the minutiae.

“There are market forces and global forces that affect the market. If certain changes occur with land use changes, what would those changes be and their implication, primarily tied to population, employment, dwelling units?” Gibbons said.

During the process, the city’s 14-member General Plan Advisory Committee, consultants and community members who participated in surveys and public meetings analyzed three options:

Alternative A — business as usual, offering no changes to use densities or intensities;

Alternative B — allowing for medium-density infill which would “take the high-density and (Tourist Related Commercial) density up a notch and allow for more square footage on a parcel”; and

Alternative C — allowing for high-density infill.

Gibbons added the current General Plan doesn’t allow for residential use in the Tourist Related Commercial zone, although the city’s zoning ordinance does permit it. When complete, the General Plan and zoning ordinance will align.

According to result of a citywide survey to which 189 participants replied, alternative C was a clear no-go, with less than 10% interested. Comments centered on the plan altering the community’s uniqueness, Gibbons said.

Participants were nearly evenly split between the other two alternatives.

Advocates for alternative A focused on maintaining the unique, small-town charm of Solvang. Advocates for alternative B noted the importance of having increased opportunity for affordable housing.

During its meeting, the GPAC deliberated for two hours before settling on a recommendation of alternative A with some additions: increasing maximum allowable residential density to 20 units per acre and prorated on smaller lots; allowing mixed use which would provide for residential units in the Tourist Related Commercial zone, retail and general commercial, and professional office land use zones; increase the allowable floor area ratio to .65; and allow maximum building height of 35 feet.

In addition, the GPAC recommended predesignating the Mission Oaks property to low-medium density residential as zoned to correct a 2008 mapping error which left it showing as high-density residential.

During public comment, Solvang resident Denise Johns said she was disappointed the city did not consider high-density development for downtown housing. She said such development would help address a lack of affordable housing for individuals working in the community, the additional traffic their commutes create and the contribution of that travel on climate change.

GPAC member Elizabeth Breen, who also serves as association executive at Santa Ynez Valley Association of Realtors, beseeched the commissioners and council members to support the GPAC’s recommendation to adopt alternative A with the recommended additions to address a real housing concern.

“The local rental vacancy rate is zero. There are no vacant rentals in the whole Valley, let alone Solvang,” she said.

She said there are only 15 homes on the market, only two of which are offered at less than $1 million.

“That’s been the case for several months now, so we’re really in a bad spot right now with housing,” Breen said.