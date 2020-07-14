Solvang renews the business license for Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co. in a contentious meeting.

In a contentious meeting in which Mayor Ryan Toussaint broke his gavel, nearly three dozen community members including "Santa Claus" voiced support for a local business, Council Member Karen Waite quietly shed a tear, and Council Member Chris Djernaes walked out after his own emotional outburst, the Solvang City Council Monday approved the renewal and extension of Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s business license for five years.

The decision brought to an end the annual renewal process for the long-time, local, horse-drawn-carriage company’s owners.

“I think it’s ridiculous to have this show every year for a business. How can you invest in your business, how can you make strong decisions to move forward if you could be gone in just a few months,” Toussaint said before the final 3-1 vote with Djernaes dissenting and Council Member Daniel Johnson absent.

Under the agreement, vehicles and costumes used must conform in appearance to the city’s Danish theme, animals must be maintained in a manner that is safe for animals and passengers alike, and streets must be kept “reasonably free from animal excrement and urine.”

Routes and hours of operation “will not substantially or unreasonably adversely deteriorate the quality of traffic or the congestion along its routes,” and the “council may limit the number, times and routes of such animal-drawn conveyances.”

The Council also called for an ordinance update that would allow the city manager to approve alternate routes in unusual situations such as the current street closures brought about by COVID-19.