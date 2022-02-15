Waste Management waste wheelers

Waste Management provides trash collection and recycling services to the unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County and the city of Solvang.

 Staff file

Solvang residents with an excess of household trash, scrap metal and bulky items can finally free themselves of the clutter from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday during Waste Management's quarterly cleanup event.

The dropoff center is located in public parking lot No. 4 on Oak Street in downtown Solvang.

Acceptable items include household trash (bagged or boxed, not loose), green waste separated from trash; scrap metal (any motor will need to be free of gasoline or oil); untreated wood such as railroad ties; and bulky waste, such as unusable furniture, mattresses and other large items.

Certain hazardous waste will be accepted during the event. Confirm before dropoff.

The event is restricted to Solvang residents only, and customers will be required to show a picture ID and a Waste Management bill with matching address to participate.

For questions about acceptable items, contact Diane Christiansen with the city of Solvang at 805-688-5575.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

