Though Solvang’s discretionary revenues have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, residents will likely be facing utility rate increases to address overdue water and wastewater infrastructure needs, according to the city manager.

City leaders may also consider boosts in transient occupancy tax and/or the addition of a local sales tax to help cover costs of those facilities and to address increasing costs of law enforcement services provided under contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“I can’t believe I said, ‘tax,’ the third rail,” Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke said after he and Councilman Mark Infanti broached the subject during the Solvang City Council meeting on Monday.

The council voted 4-0, with Mayor Charlie Uhrig recusing himself, to submit a notice of dispute to the Sheriff’s Office after that department proposed another 15% rate increase in its contracted rates for fiscal year 2022-23.

“We feel that this is an unreasonable request,” Bradford said.

The cities of Goleta, Buellton and Carpinteria, all of whom also contract with that department, are expected to discuss similar dispute notices for this final year of a five-year contract.

In 2021-22 contract update negotiations, the Sheriff’s Office requested a 30% increase. A joint effort by those cities resulted in all parties settling on a 19% increase.

The cities are also currently engaged with the Sheriff’s Office in negotiation of the future contract for services beyond fiscal year 2022-23.

Another driving force behind council members’ utterance of the word “tax” was the proposed sewer master plan, which calls for $10.5 million in upgrades and improvements over the next decade.

That plan has not been updated since it was initially adopted in 1988, and much of the city’s infrastructure dates back to the 1950s and 1970s, said Solvang Utilities Director Jose Acosta.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said the city has not increased utility rates since 2016.

“The revenue currently without any increase is … basically flatline,” she said.

Meanwhile, expenditures based on inflation have increased every year.

“If we address all the water infrastructure … we would be in the negative very quickly,” Bradford said.

The wastewater fund “is in worse condition,” she said, “diving into a negative as of now, so this forecast shows revenues are not sufficient to meet operations.”

She added the wastewater program has “very significant needs,” including new regulations, permits and the upcoming, significant Phase II of the wastewater treatment plant, as well as potential water reclamation and recycling projects down the pike.

Staff proposed a rate study, delaying capital expenditures “because we don’t have funds in the bank for that,” and noted there will be “some delay in sewer replacement as well as any large wastewater” projects until funds are available.

Infanti asked staff to return with a report on proposed budgetary impacts of increasing the city’s transient occupancy tax from 12% to 12.5 or 13%. Clarke added a request for information regarding comparable cities’ transient occupancy tax rates.

Uhrig also asked about proposing a local tax. Currently, the city is among few jurisdictions without a local sales tax, Bradford said.

Any increase to the transient occupancy or sales tax would have to be approved by voters at a cost of $10,000 per ballot.

“Sometimes you have to spend money to make money, right?” Uhrig asked.

In other business

Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Greene, who serves as Solvang police chief, reported the station had to be evacuated after a recent flooding. While the station undergoes repairs and upgrades, operations are running as usual out of trailers in the parking lot.

He assured the council and residents there have been no disruptions to service, but citizens seeking to file reports or in need of office assistance should head to the Buellton station, 140 W. Highway 246. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closing from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

In other action, the council:

— Met in 22-minute closed session to discuss unspecified potential litigation. Uhrig recused himself due to having been employed in a capacity that might constitute conflict with the topic of the closed session;

— Recognized wastewater operator Trevor Holley as Employee of the Quarter for his dogged determination in operating the plant nearly single-handedly during staff shortages due to COVID-19 while also working with other city staff members to help develop the wastewater treatment planning project;

— Approved a $95,900 professional services agreement plus $4,000 contingency with Sunbeam Solar Technologies dba SunBeam Consulting for sewer system engineering services related to the sewer system upgrade project;

— Amended its agreement with West Coast Arborists to increase the budget by $60,000 for services for the remaining term of their contract which expires June 30. West Coast Arborist has run the city’s tree maintenance program since 2015. The city intends to advertise a request for proposals for tree services within the next three months;

— Approved a budget adjustment to reflect an unanticipated $30,000 in legal fees as well as $400,000 in unanticipated additional American Recover Plan Act (ARPA) income;

— Directed staff to place on the agenda further discussion regarding scope of work to be included in an upcoming request for proposals from potential tourism marketing contractors.