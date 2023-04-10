Solvang Rotary Foundation will present its annual fundraiser on April 29 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House, featuring JSL Music Productions as the evening’s entertainment and dinner by Island View Catering.
The event themed “Black Tie or Blue Jeans” is slated for 5 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit local Rotary projects that support local veterans and families, first responders, senior citizens, the Fourth of July Parade, schools, and scholarships for local high school students.
This year’s live auction includes a limited signed #8 Kobe Bryant Jersey, a 5-night stay at a Guatemalan vacation home for six guests on Lake Atitlan, a private, family style dinner for 10 at Grappolo, a 750 ml bottle of 2000 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, four infield Dodger tickets paired with a two-room/one-night stay at the 5-star Langham Huntington in Pasadena; and a bottle of Frank Sinatra’s private label Jack Daniels with memorabilia from the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.
A variety of silent auction items up for bid also include a specialty whiskey tasting bar.
Tickets are $130 per person, and include beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Stephen Palmer at 805-245-8442 or emailing at spalmer0121@gmail.com.