Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford announced his retirement to staff and school board members Monday, designating June 30 as his last day on campus after a seven-year run.

“Anything we’ve accomplished, and we’ve accomplished a lot the last seven years, has been a team effort, and the team is kid-centered," he wrote in an email announcement. "A student-centered team has been the key to our success.”

Looking back at 37 years in education, Seaford described his tenure at Solvang School as "seven years of effective collaboration with a forward-thinking staff and school board" and referred to colleagues as a "staff impatient with the status quo."

The hiring of a new superintendent will be determined by presiding district board members, whom Seaford is confident will find a candidate to "build on past excellence to ensure that all students and staff meet their full potential.”

Under Seaford's direction, Solvang School was recognized in 2019 as one of the few California’s Positive Outliers districts that successfully outperformed as many as 279 other school districts. The recognition identified 156 state districts in which better-than-expected levels of achievement was attained for both White students and students of color, according to reports from the Learning Policy Institute.

"Building on excellence requires commitment, and you can see that in our students’ academic achievement, as well as new programs,” he said, pointing to the district's numerous improvements.

In addition to the middle school's expansive elective programming that includes robotics, game design, debate, Spanish, computer science, ceramics and engineering, Seaford noted that the district's expanded arts programs, which emphasize project-based learning and dual-language programming, provides students and families with educational resources comparable to larger districts.

Having long prioritized facilities improvements, Seaford said he now enjoys watching the kindergartners riding tricycles and running around a track that was built just for them. Other standout improvements made during his tenure include rock climbing walls, a new solar field that offsets electricity costs, new air conditioning in classrooms, as well as a culinary arts center currently under construction.

Seaford said as a result of notable improvements, he is confident students possess the tools needed to succeed in the 21st century. “Students need to be able to collaborate, solve complex problems, communicate clearly and be creative,” he added.

Solvang School was able to "weather the storm" of the pandemic, according to Seaford, because of courageous union leadership and a staff that poured an enormous amount of time and energy into a plan to protect the health and safety of the school community. He also acknowledged parents' commitment to encouraging and supporting staff through challenging times.

In retirement, Seaford said he will remain a resident of Solvang with his wife, Laurie, and looks forward to spending more time with family and on his many interests, while continuing his pursuit of developing leadership initiatives within the community.

Until his last day on campus, Seaford said his plan remains "to keep school safely open, take care of students and staff, and improve student achievement."

