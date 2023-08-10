Solvang Senior Center is expanding its calendar of offerings to its membership as a way to attract larger class sizes and provide new ways for socializing.

All the while, the center continues to move forward with plans to build a new 4,725 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, having raised over $3.3 million — approximately 90% of the total amount needed to cover construction and furnishing costs.

“Our new facility will allow us to expand programs, including developing intergenerational programming," said center President Jim Richardson. "The building will allow enough room to hold multiple concurrent classes."

Project plans are currently in the permitting process, a center spokeswoman said, noting that once construction begins, the center’s daily activities will locate to the Legion Wing of the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.

In the meantime, weekly classes still offered at the center include exercise classes and social groups.

For those looking to improve their health or stay in shape, the center is offering arthritis exercise, yoga, and Pedal Power classes "to get you moving."

Seniors can also tap into their creative side with art class or beginning ukulele or get competitive in a game of Maj Jongg or bridge.

The center's book club, which meets twice monthly, is reading "The Alice Network."

Members looking for social connection can also join conversation circles lead by Ian Jacobsen. The next meeting is slated for Monday, Aug. 14.

Center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni announced a new and upcoming program — the "Museum Crawl" on Friday, Aug. 11, which will explore three local museums: the Elverhoj Museum, the Amber & Viking Museum and the Wildling Museum.

"Each Friday, we will take 10 members to tour one of the local museums, followed by lunch at a nearby restaurant,” Albertoni said. Those interested in joining the Crawl can call the center at 805-688-3973.

Beginning in September, the center will kick off a new health and well-being lecture series that features four expert-led discussions that cover a variety of topics related to active aging and well-being.

SYV Foundation pledges additional $10,000 to Solvang Senior Center construction project The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation recently awarded an additional $10,000 to the Solvang Senior Center’s capital campaign for a new facility, bringing the total grant amount to $110,000.

The series begins Sept. 12 with Kandice Hawes and Sue Taylor from Farmacy, presenting "Cannabis Basics for Active Aging Adults: An Introduction to Medical Use." The lecture will offer seniors who are new to cannabis, accurate evidence-based information that will help them to make informed decisions about its potential use, the spokeswoman said.

Three additional lectures will round out the series, with the final class in November led by a registered associate marriage family therapist, who will offer helpful strategies in a presentation themed "From Thriving to Surviving: Senior Mental Health Basics." Community members are invited to attend. To RSVP, email ssctr@verizon.net. Seating is limited.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the center will again host the annual Alisal Breakfast Ride fundraiser that includes a pancake breakfast, a live auction, and a wagon ride to the Alisal Adobe. All proceeds will go toward the center’s new construction project.

Those interested in donating to the senior center's capital campaign can contact Ellen Albertoni at 805-688-3973 or visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org

Solvang Senior Center on track to break ground on new facility this spring, temporary home announced The Solvang Senior Center is on track to break ground this spring on construction of a state-of-the-art facility once a building permit and final approvals are issued.