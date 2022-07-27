Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.

The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.

According to the program agenda, both Uhrig and Bradford will provide an update on city services provided to the community, accomplishments and key strategic initiatives from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Bradford also will discuss the need for future revenue-generating options — including a sales tax increase, a transient occupancy tax increase, or formation of a business improvement district — to further support city infrastructure, quality of life for residents and a thriving downtown economy.

The program is hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public.

Tickets at $50 include lunch and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/377563792467. For more information, call the Chamber at 805-688-0701.

