After 45 minutes of public comment Monday, Solvang City Council members unanimously voted to table a proposed ordinance designed to address the city's ability to control homeless encampments.
“I do believe there’s some work to be done on making sure the tools we could use are truly operational ready and can be implemented by the staff and implemented by the Sheriff’s Office,” said Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Orona.
Last month, the council voted 4-0 with Council Member Claudia Orona absent, to adopt the proposed camping ordinance to address case law that precludes cities from citing individuals for camping or sleeping in public if there are no shelter spaces available.
“The City of Solvang has an ordinance that prevents camping under certain circumstances that I have concerns would be ruled unconstitutional if we prosecute under it,” said City Attorney David Fleishman.
On Monday, residents voiced concerns about the growing numbers of unhoused people living in tents and vehicles in public parks, the riverbed and on private properties. They spoke about their increased calls for law enforcement assistance after unwanted interactions with unhoused people, fears about traveling in public spaces, issues with rubbish, concerns about sanitation and open campfires they feared could lead to wildfire.
More than one also called for busing unhoused people from Solvang to neighboring cities which already have services in place, including Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
“Putting them in a bus and busing them up to Sacramento even makes more sense to me, but I don’t know if we can do that legally or not,” Solvang resident Alex Kormos said, as council chambers burst into laughter and applause.
The proposed ordinance, modeled after a similar effort adopted by Grover Beach last winter, would allow “severely regulated” camping under “very restricted circumstances” to conform with state law.
“The ordinance before you … may not be what other people are looking for or everyone agrees with, but it is much more defensible in trying to address the issues of homelessness within the community to provide options for both law enforcement and city staff to regulate the time, place and manner of where homeless individuals may need to camp if they’re involuntarily homeless,” Fleishman said Monday.
If approved, the proposed ordinance would have essentially prohibited camping on city property, rights of way and essential public facilities such as public utilities “except where they don’t have any other options and then those obviously would be circumscribed,” Fleishman said last month.
If there are insufficient shelter beds in a community, then a city cannot enforce such an ordinance, he said, and noted the city does not have such facilities.
“If someone wants to set up a homeless encampment on Mission Drive right now, we don’t have the tools to move it away. I’ll say it again: We do not have those tools right now. Our ordinance does not stand the test of the Constitution in my view, and if we were to use our existing ordinance, we would likely have a civil rights violation against the city,” Fleishman said.
Further, he, City Manager Randy Murphy, and Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia said the city’s existing ordinance is unenforceable because it complies neither with state law nor case law.
Valencia said existing law does allow law enforcement to cite campers trespassing on private property, or to take action if someone is committing a crime or under the influence. But if a person is experiencing a mental health issue or housing issue, their hands are tied.
“… Mental health is not a crime; homelessness is not a crime itself. They’re citizens of the United States and have the same civil rights that we do, so we have to respect those rights as law enforcement. … Homelessness itself is not a crime,” Valencia said.
Residents expressed concern that the ordinance would draw unhoused people to the city by allowing for public camping. They wanted to know specifically where the designated camping areas would be, but Fleishman countered that concern.
“There is no designated camping area. … (The ordinance) sets up parameters. If someone does set up a camp on public property, we have a way to remove that camp. It is not an authorization or invitation for people to come and camp. It is specifically a set of tools to remove those camps if they show up on public property, and I think that’s the differentiation that’s being lost tonight,” Fleishman said.
Linda Johansen lives on the bank of the Santa Ynez River. She said she grew up playing in the river, but homeless encampments there now leave her fearful. She said she’s felt compelled to call law enforcement four times in a month and a half “because of a gentleman down there.”
“I’m terrified down there. This should not be the case. We live in a beautiful area. We should feel safe here,” she said.
Renee Condit said she had to call for law enforcement three times in the past four months due to threats against a friend and her dog and another trespasser who “lashed out.” She noted an increase in unhoused people after meals began being offered at the Buellton Senior Center.
“Everybody needs to be fed. It’s just interesting to me that I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never had to call 9-1-1, especially three times in a four month period with my life being threatened. So it’s interesting. What brings them is maybe something we need to look at: why they’re coming here,” she said.
CJ Jackson, of Alisal Ranch, noted ongoing run-ins with encampments on ranch property. Jessie Bengoa wanted to know if taxpayers would be footing the bill for storing property confiscated from campers who fail to comply with the city ordinance.
Marjorie Johnson said she’d had someone at her front door asking if they could use her shower and wash their clothes.
“We have to help them, but we’re not helping them by just letting them squat out here for 72 hours. All we’re doing is inviting more crime,” Johnson said.
Joanne Clarke, John Petersen, Linda Reed, Sara Coté and Terry Harmon were among residents who asked the council to take more time to research and more clearly define the ordinance.
Among their suggestions: expanding from 200 feet to a full city block the distance between camps and schools as well as residential districts; considering programs such as safe parking at Nojoqui Park, Santa Rosa Park, churches or the veterans hall; more clearly defining for residents who to call when in need of assistance; clarification regarding responsibility for posting signage discerning camping areas from non-camping areas; and establishing an advisory body to help better craft an ordinance.
“With these people, you can have your public bathroom destroyed. It freezes here in winter, so the ill-prepared homeless could die. This is not good. But if you invite them, yes, they will come. They’ll be panhandling for food, breaking into cars for shelter, or worse breaking into your home or somebody's’ home for food or whatever it is they need.
"Crime is up, staff is down, I don’t know how you enforce any of this but I know that Solvang’s stellar reputation as a family friendly community and destination could get trashed as well as the people that need the help are not going to get it,” Harmon said.
Speakers and council members pointed to bigger cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara which they said have adopted such ordinances but still see rising numbers of unhoused people, increased crime, decreased business and tourism, and desertification of formerly thriving communities.
Jim Knell, founder and chairman of SIMA Corporation, which counts among its properties The Landsby and Santa Ynez Inn, said he has seen firsthand the impact of a similar ordinance passed in Santa Barbara where the company holds several properties.
“I’ve already experienced what you guys are opening the door to experience and that’s the influx of an undesirable element that erodes your city core, and that’s whats happened to downtown Santa Barbara. … We’ve gone from the Jewel of the Coast to the pit of the ocean,” he said.
Other speakers included Arthur George on behalf of Village Collection Homeowners Association as well as Michelle Boyle, Andrew Sorensen, Rich Condit, and Sabine Ovesen.
Valencia said his department is “working on the homeless issue,” and that “It is punching water so to speak.”
He said current laws and low staffing levels hobble officials from addressing issues related to community concerns including homelessness and various crimes including shoplifting. For example, 2014 Assembly Bill 109 which “transferred the responsibility of housing (45,0000) criminals from state prison to the county jail facilities;” 2014 Proposition 47 reducing from felony to misdemeanor offenses such as shoplifting, theft or forgery and possession of illegal drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; and 2016 Proposition 57 which authorized returning up to 30,000 prisoners to the general population.
“People who are released who have been effected by long-term drug use, that’s going to create homeless numbers,” Valencia said.
In other action, the council voted 5-0 to approve a change order to the city’s contract with Hanley General Engineering Corp. for South Alisal Road Washout Emergency Repairs to reflect additional work in the amount of $172,521 for a total contract not to exceed amount of $563,863.
The council also agreed to place on future agendas: consideration of a city resolution taking a stand against state or federally imposed mask mandates and shutdowns; discussion of speed control measures for Fredensborg Canyon Road.