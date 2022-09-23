The Good Life craft beer and wine cellar in Solvang is uncorking its tenth year in the community with an anniversary celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. each evening.

The celebration will feature two live music performances and gift basket raffles.

“To say that we are grateful and humbled by our success would be an understatement,” said owner Lisa Mesa. “We are equally grateful to all of the people who have supported us along our journey."

The small production and independently-owned shop — launched by owners Alfred and Lisa Mesa in 2012 to address a specific need in the community — operates as a collective tasting room to small, independent producers who don't have a public space of their own.

Over the years, Good Life has grown their downtown tasting room collection to over 100 local, small-production wines and California independent beers, each of which are purposefully hand-selected.

“I can’t put a price on the value of the education we receive by working directly with each producer, walking vineyards, touring breweries, and tasting, a lot of tasting,” explained Alfred Melby. “This approach to learning is what makes it possible for us to provide the level of service that we do."

Lisa Melby noted that a one-on-one approach to service is key to accommodating a range of customer palates.

"We believe our personalized, one-on-one approach to service is the key — with so many selections, guests can become overwhelmed," she said. "The two of us are here to assist each guest find something tailored to their personal taste and budget.”

The Good Life is located at 1672 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday, 12 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12 to 11 p.m.

For more information and schedule of events, visit www.thegoodlifecellar.com

