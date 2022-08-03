The Solvang Theaterfest has appointed two new board members — family dentist Dr. Catherine Streegan Catani and cattle rancher Richard Kline.

The Theaterfest serves as the fundraising arm for the Festival Theater, which recently reopened to the public after a 10-month rebuilding project.

Streegan Catani said she is passionate about giving back to the community through her involvement with various charitable organizations. She has served on the Atterdag Village board of directors for six years and is currently the president of the High Meadow Road Community in Solvang.

A practicing family dentist for over 35 years, Streegan Catani also has held the title of director for the Santa Barbara Ventura Dental Society in the Santa Ynez Valley and the Lompoc area.

She was born in Manila, raised in Cebu City and brings to the Valley her heritage of gracious tradition and hospitality, a theater spokesman said.

She attended the University of the Philippines and Cebu Doctor’s College for her pre-dentistry certification before receiving her doctor of dental medicine degree from the Centro Escolar University in Manila. Additionally, Streegan Catani completed a four-year business management program at The Schuster Center for Professional Development in Scottsdale.

Kline, is making a return to the Theaterfest board after serving more than 20 years ago, a spokesman said.

The Los Alamos resident brings to the board his experience in communications and public affairs, having retired from Occidental Petroleum and previously served in senior management positions for major international public relations consulting firms.

Kline currently serves as chair of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, and is a board member of the Vikings Charities nonprofit and Rancheros Visitadores. He also is a member of the Santa Ynez Equestrian Association, Santa Barbara Trail Riders and the County Cattlemen’s Association.

He and his wife, Sharon, have owned and operated a cattle ranch in Los Alamos since 1988.

