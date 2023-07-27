Newcomers to the Solvang Theaterfest board of directors are local residents Kevin McConnell, Percy Sales, and Jen Jones who join the all-volunteer group that supports, maintains and operates the Solvang Festival Theater.
McConnell is a resident of Buellton and graduate of Santa Ynez High School who moved to Solvang in 1971 when his father was hired as the administrator of the Solvang Lutheran Home (now Atterdag Village).
He attended Hancock College, Santa Barbara City College, and received a bachelor of arts in theology from the International Theological Seminary in Van Nuys.
McConnell operated a freight delivery service in Buellton and Los Angeles for several years before receiving an electronic technician certificate and currently operates SYV Computer Center as a repair technician.
He has served on the homeowners association board at Rancho De Maria, chaired the City of Buellton Planning Commission, and also served on the board for Atterdag Village and Bethania Lutheran Church council.
Sales, a resident of Solvang, is a Santa Barbara-based wedding planner and event designer with over 25 years experience in wedding and event planning.
Prior to that, he served as a corporate event planner for 11 years in the publishing and technology sectors before establishing his own company, Percy Sales Events.
Sales' design style is modern/ romantic designs "with just enough quirk to make it truly memorable."
Sales has worked for University California Santa Barbara since 2004, and held the role of Senior Director, Development and Foundation Events since 2006.
He also continues to consult for various area nonprofits' fundraising events.
Jones, a resident of Buellton, is a rental property manager for the Jones Family where she works as a consultant, managing multiple single family homes — from renovating to renting.
She has a bachelor of science degree in political science from CSU Northridge and previously co-owned the Jones Ridge Ranch and Vineyard in Paso Robles.
For two years Jones has worked with Direct Relief in Santa Barbara as their events coordinator, having managed a million dollar charity event in 2018 in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Vintners Association.
Prior to that she spent eight years in the aerospace industry in Los Angeles.