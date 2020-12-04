Solvang Theaterfest receives $50,000 from Montecito Bank & Trust

Solvang Theaterfest recently received $50,000 from Montecito Bank & Trust to aid in its ongoing capital campaign, coined IMAGINE! Building the Future, which aims to raise $4.7 million for the renovation of the aging Solvang Festival Theater.

In a show of appreciation, the Theaterfest announced that it will rename its Patron Garden Stage to include the bank’s name.

“We are honored by the generosity of Montecito Bank & Trust,” said Chris Nielsen, Solvang Theaterfest board chair. “They have been tremendous partners on this project and have supported so many other businesses and causes here in the Valley.”

To date, the campaign has reached 59% of its fundraising goal to address aging infrastructure, and improve accessibility, technical capability and audience amenities, a Theaterfest spokesman said.

“Solvang Theaterfest is a beloved landmark in the Valley, providing unique cultural enrichment for all North County residents,” said Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO. “It is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor venue under the stars, and we are incredibly fortunate to have this stage that not only showcases nationally recognized artists but, also, supports critical fundraising and educational efforts for several other local nonprofits.”