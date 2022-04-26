Solvang will invest another $10 million into its wastewater treatment plant, including tooling that could support future wastewater recycling, after the council voted unanimously Monday to support the least expensive of four potential options.

“I’d rather do the minimum until we’re forced. I like Phase 2, and it’s a step in the right direction. I don’t want to go into debt and I don’t want to just feel good about using nonpotable water from a recycled source just because it makes me feel good,” Councilman Robert Clarke said.

During its goal planning sessions, the council directed staff to explore the feasibility of producing and delivering recycled water. As such, the project was developed and split into three phases: Phase 1 — aeration system replacement; Phase 2 — all other recommended improvements to bring the facility up to speed; Phase 3 — recycled water treatment and possible recycled water distribution.

In July 2021, the council directed staff to proceed with final design and engineering on an alternative that would allow the facility to produce recycled water for irrigation or percolation pond discharge.

According to Utilities Director Jose Acosta, the one proposed significant irrigation use of the recycled water would be for the Alisal golf courses, but the Alisal has already notified the city it is not interested in accepting recycled water at this time. The Alisal has its own groundwater which they pump at far less cost than that of the proposed recycled water system.

Once in place, however, the system could conceivably be used for landscaping at Hans Christian Andersen Park, or an infiltration field for groundwater recharge.

The aeration system replacement was completed in January.

The estimated $7.44 million in Phase 2 improvements will include additional secondary clarifiers, new dewatering building, new administration building, electrical and control upgrades, and site improvements. The recycled water treatment, production and possible distribution project will include a 180,000-gallon water tank and 1,200 gallon-per-minute pumping station at an estimated cost of $2.67 million.

Solvang will seek grants and low-interest funding for the project, Acosta said.

“I believe that’s the best option: Pay in today’s dollars. In 10 years, flip the switch,” Acosta said.

In other action, the council voted 4-1, with Clarke dissenting, to pay $30,000 in legal fees reimbursement to Shenkman & Hughes as allowed under state law.

“Mr. Altruistic down in Malibu sends letters to cities like us and extorts us for $30,000 and it’s disgusting, absolutely disgusting,” Clarke said.

In 2020, that law firm threatened to take legal action against the city if it did not go to by-district elections, using the California Voting Rights Act as its basis. The city went through the lengthy process of dividing the community into voting districts rather than face what had proven in other community’s efforts to be costly, fruitless legal battles.

Though the new maps were approved April 11 and the first by-district election is now on schedule, City Attorney David Fleishman said election code allows the firm to recoup legal fees up to $30,000. The firm has opted to exercise the option to its uppermost limit.

“We aren’t in a strong position to say, ‘no,’ to this,” Fleishman said.

He added paying the fee “will be cheaper” than going through a legal battle on the matter.

The council also heard a shining report from Visit Santa Ynez Valley President & CEO Shelby Sim on that agency’s marketing efforts and visitor-related statistics over the past year. The nonprofit is largely funded through fees collected from the tourism district, such as occupancy rate tax (bed tax).

On July 1, the TBID contract was renewed for six years, and the nightly assessment was increased 50 cents to $3, with the option of increasing another 50 cents in 2024. Visit SYV receives funding from 35 lodging properties as well as dues from 235 paying members.

The combined budget from all funding sources, including county grant and website sales, was $932,621 in calendar year 2021.

Sims said marketing efforts and pent-up energy to get out and explore have helped Solvang rebound after COVID-19 resulted in a complete closure statewide of tourist-related businesses.

“The challenge in 2022 is to keep that going,” he said.

During that period, Santa Ynez Valley was listed by Travel & Leisure magazine as one of the 50 best places to travel in 2022, featured in Bloomberg as California’s “Best Kept Wine Secret” and featured in Conde-Nast Traveler.

In addition, a new app linking visitors with services has been downloaded almost 1,000 times in its first year.

The agency also issued $24,000 in grants including: Solvang Danish Days, $5,000; Solvang Festival Theater Capital Campaign, $1,000 per year for three years; Islay Events, holiday lighting for the Alisal windmill, $4,908; Pride event in Solvang, $500; Mental Health Walk hosted by Alma Rosa, $500; Wine and Fire event by Sta Rita Hills Wine Alliance, $1,500; Los Alamos Theater Group, $1,000; Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, $1,250; Econ Alliance benefiting northern Santa Barbara County, $500; People Helping People Donation on behalf of Rachel Pace, $100; People Helping People polo event, $500; Los Olivos Day in the Country and Old Fashioned Christmas, $3,000; Los Alamos Library and Los Alamos Old Days advertisement, $565; World of Pinot Noir, $1,500; Buellton Fall Fest presented by En Fuego Events, $2,000.

Sims said the organization expects to issue $60,000 in grants in 2022.