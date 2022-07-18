Solvang commercial, industrial and institutional water system customers will face steep financial penalties if they don’t immediately cut back their water usage at least 20%.

City Council members on July 11 unanimously adopted a drought ordinance update that clarifies rate tier penalties in relation to declared drought stages. The city has been in a Stage 2 drought stage since August 2021.

In addition, the council adopted an ordinance and resolution updating their water conservation policy for single-family utility customers. It replaces prior regulations that applied penalties based on each customer's historic usage from fiscal year 2019-20. Now, the standard is set at 10,472 gallons, which is average single-family customer consumption citywide.

Under the updated plan, commercial, industrial and institutional customers will receive no penalty as long as their usage is less than 80% of the same month in fiscal year 2019-20. Customers who use more than 80% of that water will pay double the current rate and receive a one-time warning.

For the second month and each additional month a commercial, industrial or institutional water user exceeds 80% of the benchmark average water usage, the charge will be double the going water rate plus a $1,000 penalty.

As previously adopted, single-family residential customer water usage penalties will be tiered. Any usage over 14 hundred cubic feet per month (10,472 gallons) will be charged at 1.5 times the current water rate. Usage above 35 cubic feet per month (26,180 gallons) will spur into action double charges.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said the water shortage contingency plan allows for quick reference to the water conservation program — regulations during drought conditions. It can also be used as a tool for staff and council to consider as they enter and exit each drought stage.

The recommendations of the plan will be evaluated regularly to determine if harsher or reduced triggers would be beneficial.

With the adoption and implementation of the new water and sewer rate structure, Bradford reported staff reviewed the current water code to ensure any penalties and fines were in line with these rates.

Code enforcement concerns

At the request of City Councilwoman Clau Orona, city code enforcement officers and staff will address concerns regarding private properties that aren’t keeping up appearances.

During council comment, Orona noted “several properties in very noticeable areas in town that are to be developed and in the meantime they’re being unkept.”

She specifically drew attention to trash being collected on-site, one with “floors being torn down before there is a permit of construction." She said the lot's landscaping has fallen into disrepair since the lease changed hands.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we ask local businesses to comply with all of these sign ordinances when we don’t request developers to take care of the properties while they have them [developed]. So I would like to see that we take care of that so lots that are yet to be built do not look trashed,” Orona said.

Bradford said she would talk to the developer of one such property. A city attorney said the city has the authority to send code enforcement out to any such sites as well.

In addition, council members voted 4-0-1, with Orona recusing herself, to adopt an ordinance prohibiting food trucks and other vending from mobile conveyances on private property, except under a special use permit, in all areas of the city.

In other action

During its July 11 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to:

— Waive $61,880 of in-lieu parking fees for High Roller Tiki Lounge which were spurred by expansion into the private courtyard and three suites due to COVID-19 pandemic seating regulations;

— Award a contract of $912,593, with contingencies allowing the total to ratchet up to $1,049,853, to V. Lopez Jr. & Sons General Engineering Contractors for the Second Street drainage and Lot 5 improvements project;

— Approve a $106,950 one-year contract with MNS Engineers Inc. for stormwater program assistance and implementation;

— Extend its contract with ZWorld LLC for annual geographic information systems services to June 30, 2023, for an additional amount not to exceed $24,000;

— Extend the contract with Willdan Engineering for building inspection and plan review services to June 30, 2023, in the amount not to exceed $200,000;

— Contract with independent contractor Eddie Hsueh for code enforcement services in the amount not to exceed $40,000 for the term from Aug. 1 to June 30, 2023;

— Amend its agreement with Urban Planning Concepts Inc. for continued planning services not to exceed $60,000 and extending the term to June 30, 2023; and

— Adopt a state-mandated resolution amending the city of Solvang appropriation limit for fiscal year 2022-23 to nearly $22 million, though the city budget remains well below that limit at just under $11 million in General Fund revenues.

Coming up

The council moved to its July 25 agenda consideration of :

— A third amendment to the agreement with West Coast Arborists Inc. for annual tree maintenance which would increase from $70,00 to $120,000;

— A proposed $84,937 agreement with MNS Engineers Inc. for the city facilities program assessment and master plan;

— Proposals to extend to June 30, 2023, the city’s agreement with Mintier Harnish LP for General Plan update consulting services; and

— A proposed $46,000 increase to the contract with California Concrete Grinding LLC Inc. for city sidewalk inspection grinding and repair.