Solvang won't enforce state-mandated COVID business closure

“The city of Solvang will not actively enforce county and state orders, and that the city requests the county to prioritize education and that they also not enforce the orders within the city limits,” a city press release stated Tuesday morning.

Council members and city staff discussed the potential for complying with state and county mandates by reclassifying outdoor dining seating from restaurant seating to public space or other measures which would allow restaurants to continue serving patrons.

“My concern, as I always say, is for the most businesses and most residents in this town, the people that live here and work here and need to pay their bills and feed their families. Obviously, we’re not trying to be reckless. We’re not trying to hurt anybody. We’re trying to keep social distancing. We’re trying to keep your masks on. But we’re just for trying to find a way to support this town,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.

“If we think we’ve had problems with (transient occupancy tax), etcetera, the layoffs we’ve had and trying to bring back employees, let’s go for another round of this and see what happens. It’s going to be dismal,” he continued.

During public comment, Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard and one other member of the public urged the council to buck the system.

“We have had half a million people come through Solvang over the summer. We have less than 300 cases. We must be doing something right in this town. I don’t understand why we’re not open and we're not saying we’re open for business and this is going to be a problem when it comes tax time,” Beard said.