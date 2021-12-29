Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn is set to make a return after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, traditionally held each year as a wrap-up of the monthlong Solvang Julefest celebration held in December, is slated to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, at 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang.

Before the grand event kicks off, attendees will be treated to live music, a flag ceremony led by Boy Scout troops No. 007 and No. 41, a fire safety demonstration and refreshments for sale, according to the event schedule.

Those interested in adding to the community bonfire must drop off their Christmas trees to the event site any time before 4 p.m. Jan. 7, city officials said, noting that nonflocked trees must be stripped of all decorations, including ornaments and tinsel.

As an alternative, Solvang residents can leave their Christmas trees curbside the week of Jan. 3 for Waste Management to pick up on respective collection days.

The city of Solvang tree burn event is hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

For more information and updates, contact www.SolvangJulefest.org/treeburn or call Solvang City Hall at 805-688-5575.

Fire-related inquiries can be directed to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department at www.SBCFire.com/inquire.