Alisal Ranch of Solvang was recently included in the Historic Hotels of America 2023 list of “Top 25 Most Historic Golf Courses.”
Historic Hotels of America is a program by the National Trust for Historic Preservation founded in 1989, which each year acknowledges authentic historic hotels — and more recently — historic golf courses, in the country.
Many of the golf properties selected were designed and created centuries ago during the “Golden Age” of golf architecture.
Alisal Ranch opened in 1946 as the luxury working ranch it is today.